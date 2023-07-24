Georgia film industry hit by ongoing Hollywood strike





The lesson Hollywood Strike impacts businesses that depend on the film industry for their survival, including those far from Los Angeles. For more than a week, the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists — the actors’ union known as the SAG AFTRA – went on strike demanding better pay and protections. The Writers Guild of America has also been on strike since maythe studios opposite refusing to negotiate. The move means Billy Biggar’s family prop house in Chamblee, Georgia, which is usually bustling, is now eerily quiet. The company typically leases props to 30 productions per year, but currently no items are shipped and revenue streams have ceased. “It’s hard to stay optimistic,” Biggar said. “When your customers are closed, you are closed.”‘ Biggar’s warehouse saw demand for accessories plummet due to the strike. “It’s going to get hairy,” Biggar said, pointing to the financial hardship many individuals and businesses could face if the actors’ strike drags on into December. Georgia is a major hub for filmmaking. Four of Hollywood’s six highest-grossing movies were filmed in the state, including “Black Panther,” two “Avengers” movies, and “Spiderman: No Way Home.” But Georgia isn’t the only one feeling the impact. Southern film companies generate at least $3.5 billion in annual wages and more than 46,000 jobs. Entertainment industry workers in North Carolina, Texas and Florida are also affected. The Alliance of Film and Television Producers is on the other side of the dispute. The trade association represents companies such as Paramount Studios, which has the same parent company as CBS News. He claims to have offered historic salaries and residual increases, as well as additional protections. However, notable actors and writers argue that the proposals do not adequately address their concerns. At Drama Inc, an acting school in Atlanta, the actors who work are grappling with challenges the present strike. “Everyone has a side gig to hopefully support them between jobs,” said Jordan Cox, one of the cast members involved. Some CBS News staffers are members of SAG-AFTRA. But they work under a different contract than the actors and are not affected by the strike. New trends Marc Strassman Mark Strassmann has been a CBS News correspondent since January 2001 and is based in the Atlanta bureau.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/news/hollywood-strike-georgia-movie-industry-hit/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos