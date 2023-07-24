Wausau Bakery Owners Discuss Crime Scene Kitchen Reality Show Time

WAUSAU Despite the struggles they faced during Fox’s “Crime Scene Kitchen” reality baking competition, Hannah Reyes and Kathleen Regelman say they would do it again.

The owners of Wausau’s boutique-style bakery business, Cup & Cake and Kreger’s Bakery, 1506 N. Third St., took part in the show’s second season, which premiered June 5. This season of the competition pits six teams of self-taught bakers against teams of classically trained competitors.

Reyes and Regelman survived two appearances on the show, before being sent home on their third episode.

“It was quite an experience, it was really tough,” Reyes told the Wausau Daily Herald on Thursday. “We took a leap of faith to do this show, and we’re so glad we did.”

In a May interview with the Daily Herald, ahead of the show’s premiere, Regelman said she and Reyes wanted to do the show to encourage young mothers to pursue their dreams. The military wives are mothers of seven children combined, ages 2 to 9.

“We wanted to show that when you’re a mom and you have little kids, don’t forget who you are,” Regelman said. “It’s never too late to make your dreams come true.”

Hosted by Joel McHale, each episode begins at a crime scene kitchen that was used to make an elaborate dessert that has since disappeared. Teams of two chefs are challenged to scour the kitchen for clues and ingredients to figure out what was cooked, then must recreate the recipe based on their guess for celebrity judges Curtis Stone and Yolanda Gampp. Each week the bakers are eliminated and the winner at the end of the season wins a prize of $100,000.

The actual baking wasn’t the women’s problem, who wowed the judges with their pies, cakes and brownies. It was the clues in the Crime Scene Kitchen that proved difficult.

“Honestly, we had watched the first season before filming, and we were like, ‘We can do this.’ We had guessed every element of the show,” Reyes said. “But, holy smoke, two minutes isn’t a lot of time to see it all. And then there’s a lot of decoys and things they don’t show when the episode airs.”

Reyes said that after investigating the bakery “crime scene”, the women would be separated for 10 to 40 minutes, so they were unable to discuss what they had just seen and it often left them guessing.

“We had a game plan to walk through the kitchen and say everything out loud, but it obviously didn’t work out,” Reyes said. “I knew Kathleen would be better at deciphering clues, and she was.

“Sometimes we just over-thought everything.”

Reyes said their time on the show was a great experience. Stone, Gampp and McHale were “wonderful” and a little entertaining at times as they wandered around the kitchen and asked questions while the women cooked.

“I wish we hadn’t been so nervous to be able to be ourselves on the show,” Reyes said.

Reyes said it was interesting to see what filmed parts were in each episode, and she and Regelman hosted parties with their families and bakery staff.

Since the show began airing, the bakery has featured items inspired by “Crime Scene Kitchen”, including replicas of the items they created on the show and weekend donuts inspired by those creations. Reyes said they have been a hit with customers.

“People were so encouraging and excited,” she said. “They came to tell us about our experience on the show. They were excited to try our creations from the show.

“It was great for the community too. Several people said they heard we were on the show and came from out of town to visit the bakery.”

Some of the items will return to the bakery in the future, she said.

“The creme danish, pear, apple, mozzarella we made was phenomenal,” she said. “You wouldn’t think it from the sound, but it was delicious. We’ll probably bring that one back.”

Reyes said the duo are always coming up with ideas to bring something new and fresh to the area. In fact, they currently have something up their sleeves that they’re not quite ready to kick off, she said.

“We’ve done all these super scary things. Nothing great is ever done without hiccups and mess,” Reyes told the Daily Herald in May. “We will continue to do things out of fear.”

“We still need our own reality show,” the women joked.

