Futurama’s Bender Actor John DiMaggio Opens Up About Returning For Hulu Revival Despite Not Getting The Pay Raise He Fought For





Mostly good news, everyone! Futurama and the crew of Planet Express are back for more sci-fi shenanigans via a new season on Hulu, and it’s like Matt Groening’s creation never left our screens. The beloved series came close to what one might have expected, however, thanks to Bender, a shiny metal ass-haver, with a longtime vocal genius. John DiMaggio held on first because of salary disputes with the studio . Luckily for the fandom, the actor agreed to return as Bender weeks after the initial announcement, although it was only later that he revealed that his efforts had not been rewarded with a pay rise. Ahead of Season 11’s arrival on streaming amid two industry strikes, DiMaggio opened up about why he still chose to return. John DiMaggio, who has also reached godlike heights among fandoms for his work as adventure timeis Jake, spoke to Variety before the SAG-AFTRA strike over Bender’s return (baby!), and candidly shared what swayed his decision when it was clear Hulu executives hadn’t backed down during back-and-forth negotiations. In his words: I didn’t want, and my agent didn’t want me either, to be in front of a house where I should have had Thanksgiving dinner. It was like, OK, I have to say yes, because I don’t want the end of the series to rest on my shoulders. They were ready to bring other people. It was what it was. After the initial announcement that the Futurama With the cast returning for more episodes without DiMaggio, fans were quick to react angrily even to the idea of ​​someone else voicing Bender, considering how inseparable the actor and character have become in the 24 years since the animated series debuted on Fox. Which was followed by its eventual network cancellation, first comeback via DVD features, second comeback on Comedy Central, and then its second cancellation. To recast any of these characters at this point would be ridiculous (except for Billy West stepping down as Amy’s father). So even beyond his own inherent love of playing Bender and bringing the selfish robot to life opposite Fry, Leela, and others, John DiMaggio was inspired to return so he wouldn’t turn as many fans against the show they would otherwise continue to love, while presumably avoiding years of having to answer questions about who Hulu had in line to replace him. Let’s all agree that New Bender would have been as successful as New Coke, even if the Futurama the character has a better box. Hey-oooo! DiMaggio was the lone resister at the time, along with co-star Katey Sagal Tells CinemaBlend It Was the “Easiest” Decision render. Although his efforts were not rewarded with financial compensation, he said he felt a lot of personal vindication from the fan reactions and responses he had heard in the months since it all fell apart. And with his complaints at the time now part of what fuels streaming-related arguments for the WGA Writers’ Strike and the actors hit, he said he felt like he got his point across, saying: When you’re David with a slingshot and you’re standing up to Goliath, you’re trying to do what you can to make yourself heard. I think I did. Anyone who hasn’t heard John DiMaggio return to action as Bender should definitely check out the Season 11 trailer below! Futurama fans can experience all new episodes with a Hulu Subscription but be sure to keep all your magnets away from Bender when he’s on screen.

