SpongeBob Voice Actor’s Wife Jokes About He’s Not Dating Ariana Grande





Actress Jill Talley took to Instagram to clarify which one Sponge Bob SquarePants the actor is currently in a relationship Ariana Grande and he is not Talleys husband, Tom Kenny. Hey everyone, I’m married to Tom Kenny (who voices SpongeBob SquarePants on the TV show.) He’s not dating Ariana Grande, Talley, 60, commented on a recent instagram post shared by The cup which featured the title, Is Ariana Grande Dating Spongebob Squarepants Now? Kenny, 61, portrayed Sponge Bob SquarePants titular sponge on the beloved Nickelodeon animated series as well as spinoffs Patrick’s Star Show, battle coral and more since 1999. We Weekly confirmed on Thursday, July 20 that Grande, 30, was dating her Bad costar Ethan Slaterwho earned a Tony Award nomination in 2018 for his portrayal of SpongeBob SquarePants in the Sponge Bob SquarePants Broadway musical. I don’t know if Ethan Slater (who played SpongeBob SquarePants in the musical) is dating Ariana Grande or not, Talley continued. However, they are both adorable and I totally ship it. Talley who herself has voiced Karen the Computer since SpongebobThe 1999 premiere concluded his commentary with a sweet update on his marriage to Kenny. PS: as for me and Tom Kenny, we celebrate our 27th wedding anniversary today, she wrote. Last week, a source said Wethat Grande and Slaters’ romance was fairly new, adding that Ariana and Ethan only recently started seeing each other, but they have a lot of fun together and enjoy each other’s company. Grandes’ new relationship update came days after news broke that she and her ex-husband, Dalton Gomez, had separated after two years of marriage. Ariana and Dalton have been having issues for months now, a second insider says We July 17. They had problems before he left for Bad filming [in London] that they couldn’t solve, and the distance didn’t help. They haven’t spoken and are separated, and a divorce is likely. Slater, 31, for his part, recently separated from his wife, Lilly Jay. They married in 2018 and had a son together in 2022. Earlier this year, he praised his now-ex in a sweet Mother’s Day Instagram post, writing, Happy First Mother’s Day to the most loving and wonderful mom/person in the world of me and this little guy. Slater plays Boq in the next Bad films alongside Grande as Glinda the Good Witch, Cynthia Erivo like Elphaba, the Wicked Witch of the West, and Jonathan Bailey as Prince Fiyero. In the stage show, Boq has an unrequited love for Glinda, which eventually sets him up with Elphabas’ sister, Nessarose (Marissa Bode), as she pursues Fiyero. Amid Grandes’ breakup with Gomez, a third source said We that the Grammy winner was determined to move on and that those close to her are happy with the progress in her personal life. Gomez, meanwhile, was devastated by the split. A split isn’t what he wanted, another source says exclusively We. He wanted the fairy tale, a happy ending, and it doesn’t look like that.

