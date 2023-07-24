Entertainment
At Comic-Con Without Hollywood, Fans Show Their Allegiances
On the surface, Comic-Con International 2023 looked like years past. Crowds of fans, many in costume, thronged intersections under glossy advertisements for TV shows of dozens of stories. Inside the convention center, people roamed the crowded exhibit floor, lining up for exclusive merchandise and collectibles and works by their favorite artists. Across the many convention panel sites, experts discussed a wide range of pop culture and genre fiction topics. Some attendees played board games; others met for anime viewing sessions. Comics artists and publishers came together for the Eisners, their most prestigious award in the industry.
But a trip to Hall H on Saturday afternoon underscored the strangeness of this year’s convention, which came two-and-a-half months after the Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike and just a week after the Screen Actors Guild’s sideline strike by film and television actors-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA). In an ordinary year, the 6,100 seats in Hall H would have been filled with people who literally waited all day (or night) to get in, and the networks and studios would have shown them exclusive footage accompanied by big-name talent on stage, a rare opportunity for fans and the entertainment industry to face each other directly. This year, you could simply enter the partially empty Hall H; during the Star Trek presentation, entertainment reporter Scott Mantz stood alone at the dais, lining up on sizzling reels and calling out the names of absent actors for applause. In this room, it was obvious that this was a San Diego Comic-Con without Hollywood.
There have of course been many SDCCs without Hollywood, the comic in its name recalls its origins as the Golden State Comic Book Convention, which a few hundred people first attended in 1970. Over the decades, the scope of events has steadily expanded, but studios and major genre franchises have only begun to dominate the space in the last decade and a half. This dominance has in turn defined the role of conventions in the entertainment industry: a place for trailers and major announcements, and for many in the industry, a chance to see a physical embodiment of fandom, even if only a tiny fraction of fan culture is represented there.
Some of Hollywood’s major players have withdrawn from the SDCC since corporate saturation peaked in the mid-2010s; Star Wars, for example, hasn’t had much of a presence for years, as Disney has shifted fan-facing activity to its own events like Star Wars Celebration and D23. But this year, with writers already on strike and a looming SAG-AFTRA strike, many studios and networks began canceling their scheduled lineup; when the actors’ strike officially began and SAG-AFTRA banned members from doing any promotional work, the SDCC schedule became a sea of cancellations. Before the convention, there was speculation that Hollywood’s withdrawal could mean a return to its roots, that perhaps the comic could once again be the star of the show.
But even in absentia, Hollywood still hovered over much of the convention, which is as much an entertainment industry event as it is a fan-focused event. Many WGA and SAG-AFTRA members have described the motivations for this year’s strike as existential: a sense that this is a major inflection point, for the entertainment industry in particular and for workers in general.
That sentiment was palpable in San Diego, and not just among the cast and writers who attended in a non-promotional capacity. Since the strikes began, the studios have apparently worked to pit fans against the people who make the things they love, calling the delays the fault of the striking writers, rather than the reluctance of the Alliance of Film and Television Producers, which represents the studios, to give the writers a deal they think is fair. Online, this framing was widely dismissed by fans, and that spirit seemed to carry over to SDCC as well. There was a feeling that an unusual and yes, disappointing to some Comic-Con was badly needed, as the future of entertainment media on all sides of the equation hung in the balance.
