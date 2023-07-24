‘Barbie’ Wins Box Office Crown and ‘Oppenheimer’ Soars in Historic Weekend

By LINDSEY BAHR – AP Film Writer



Barbenheimer didn’t just work out, it went box office gold. THE social media powered fusion by Greta Gerwigs Barbie and Christopher Nolans Oppenheimer brought moviegoers back to theaters in record numbers this weekend, vastly outpacing projections and giving a ray of hope to the lagging exhibition sector amid the dark context of the strikes.

Warner Bros. Barbie took first place with $155 million in ticket sales in North American theaters from 4,243 locations, surpassing The Super Mario Bros. Movie (along with all of the Marvel movies this year) as the biggest opening of the year and breaking the weekend’s first record for a movie directed by a woman. Universals Oppenheimer’ also exceeded expectations, grossing $80.5 million from 3,610 theaters in the United States and Canada, marking Nolan’s biggest non-Batman debut and one of the best starts ever for an R-rated biographical drama.

It’s also the first time a movie has opened over $100 million and another movie has opened over $80 million in the same weekend. When everything is settled, it will likely be the fourth biggest box office weekend of all time with over $300 million industry-wide. And all of this in a market that is becoming increasingly IP-oriented, winner takes all.

The Barbenheimer phenomenon may have started as a good-natured competition between two aesthetic opposites, but, as many hoped, both films ultimately benefited. Internationally, Barbie earned $182 million across 69 territories, fueling a global weekend of $337 million. Oppenheimer made $93.7 million from 78 territories, ranking above Barbie in India, for a worldwide total of $174.2 million.

The only real victim was Mission: Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part I, which despite good reviews and a healthy opening weekend fell 64% over weekend two. Overshadowed by Barbenheimer’s glow as well as the blow of losing its IMAX screens to Oppenheimer, the Tom Cruise vehicle added $19.5 million, bringing its national total to $118.8 million.

Nor is Barbenheimer simply counter-programming. But while a certain section of enthusiastic moviegoers overlapped, on the whole the audiences were distinct.

Women led Barbie’s historic opening, accounting for 65% of the audience, according to PostTrak, and 40% of ticket buyers were under 25 for the PG-13 rated film.

It’s just a happy time in the world. It’s history in many ways,” said Jeff Goldstein, Warner Bros.’ President of National Casting I think this marketing campaign is one for the ages that people will talk about forever.

Oppenheimer’s audience, meanwhile, was 62% male and 63% over the age of 25, with a somewhat surprising 32% between the ages of 18 and 24.

Barbie and Oppenheimer both performed well with critics with 90% and 94% on Rotten Tomatoes, respectively, and with viewers who gave both films an A CinemaScore. And social media has been flooded with reactions and takes on the good, the bad, the problematic and everywhere in between the kind of organic, event-driven, watercooler debate all weekend long that no marketing budget can buy.

The Barbenheimer case was a real boost for both movies, Goldstein said. It is a coronation for all of us.

Oppenheimer had the vast majority (80%) of high-end large format displays. Some 25 theaters in North America presented 70mm IMAX screenings ( Nolan’s favorite format ), most of which were completely sold out all weekend, accounting for 2% of the total gross. Theaters even rushed to add more to keep up with demand, including 1 a.m. and 6 a.m. showings, which also sold out.

The Nolans films are true cinematic events, said Jim Orr, president of national distribution at Universal.

IMAX screenings alone accounted for 26% of domestic gross (or $21.1 million) from just 411 screens and 20% of worldwide gross, and Oppenheimer will have at least a three-week run on those high-demand screens.

It’s a phenomena like no other, IMAX CEO Rich Gelfond said in a statement. All over the world, we saw sold-out shows at 4 a.m. and people traveling for hours across borders to see Oppenheimer in 70mm IMAX.

It’s the comeback weekend that Hollywood has been dreaming of since the pandemic. There have been big openings and hits including Spider-Man: No Way Home, Top Gun: Maverick, Avatar: The Way of Water, but the fact that two movies hit at the same time is notable.

It was a truly historic weekend and continues the positive box office momentum of 2023, said Michael OLeary, president and CEO of the National Association of Theater Owners. People recognized that something special was happening and they wanted to be part of it.

And yet, in the background, disaster looms as Hollywood studios continue to bicker with striking actors and writers over a fair contract.

Barbie and Oppenheimer were the last films on the 2023 schedule to get a massive global press tour. The two went all the way to the 11th hour, rushing every moment with their movie stars. Oppenheimer even pushed back its London premiere by an hour, knowing that Emily Blunt, Matt Damon and Cillian Murphy would have to leave to symbolically join the picket line at the start of the film.

Without movie stars to promote their films, studios began pushing some off-the-books releases, including the highly publicized Zendaya tennis drama Challengers.”

But for now, it’s just a positive story that could even go on for weeks.

There could be a sequel next weekend, said Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst for Comscore. The FOMO factor will increase due to this monumental box office event centered around the movie theater experience.

Estimated Friday-Sunday ticket sales at US and Canadian theaters, according to Comscore. Final national figures will be released on Monday.

2. Oppenheimer, $80.5 million.

3. Sound of Freedom, $20.1 million.

4. Mission: Impossible-Dead Reckoning Part I, $19.5 million.

5. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Fate, $6.7 million.

6. Insidious: The Red Door, $6.5 million.

7. Elementary, $5.8 million.

8. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, $2.8 million.

9. Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, 1.1 million.

10. No hard feelings, $1.1 million.