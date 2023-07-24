The first actor to play 12 roles in a single film





(Credits: Far Out / Philippe Collard)

It’s always a wonder to see actors play several roles in the same film. Eddie Murphy has always offered his talents to play multiple characters at once in any given film, including the likes ofComing to America,bow finger,Norbitand of course,The mad professorand its sequel, in which he played seven impressive roles. We also shouldn’t forget Mike Myers, who played many roles in theAustin Powersfilms, including the main character as well as Dr Evil, Fat Bastard and Goldmember. Nor should the talents of the legendary Peter Sellers and his multiple roles in Stanley Kubricks be ignored.Dr Strangelove. While these feats are indeed remarkable, they are largely blown away by an Indian actor who delivered 12 whopping roles in a single film. Her name is Priyanka Chopra and she played a dozen characters in the 2009 Hindi-language romantic comedy.What’s your Raashee?. Chopra had come into the acting industry via her modeling career. After winning the Miss India World beauty pageant, she won the 2000 Miss World pageant, and this success and exposure led to several film performance offers. Chopras’ debut came in a 2002 Tamil filmTamizhanfollowed by his Bollywood debut,The Hero: A Spy’s Love Story. The actor then moved on to box office successAndaaaz,Mujhse Shaadi KarogiAndAirtraazand before making her record appearance towards the end of the 2010s, she also featured in the likes ofkrish,put onAndFashion. What’s your Rashee?arrived in 2009, with Harman Baweja, Darshan Jariwala and Dilip Joshi alongside Chopra. The tells the story of a non-resident Gujarati Indian by the name of Yogesh Patel, who, in order to save his brother from evil, must marry a woman. He agrees to meet twelve potential wives, one from each sign of the zodiac. Who played the 12 brides? You guessed it: Chopra. But rather than using prosthetics to create a big difference between individual brides, Chopra challenged herself to alter her body language and accents to give each bride a personal and unique character. The film was not necessarily the best-received film of all time, but Chopras’ performance was praised, as was the film’s soundtrack. In fact, Chopra was nominated for a Best Actress Screen Award and found herself written into theGuinness World Recordsbook for her efforts as the first actress to play 12 roles in a single film. < slot="i-amphtml-svc" style="display:block;padding-top:56.25%"/> The most popular {{#.}} {{#articles}} {{#title}} {{/title}} {{/articles}} {{/.}}

