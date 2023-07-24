UPS workers could join Hollywood, hotel workers in ‘hot work summer’

Members of the Writers Guild of America and the Screen Actors Guild march in a picket line outside NBC Studios in New York. (NDZ/STAR MAX/IPx via AP)

Between an impending UPS strike that would be among the most disruptive in recent history and a shutdown of the film and television industry due to two simultaneous strikes, America is enduring what some have called a hot work summer.

The term was coined by California union leaderswhich has been the epicenter of the strike activity that broke out across the country and could derail millions of package deliveries as early as next month. While strikes could have an effect, unions currently enjoy broad public support, with the discovery of Gallup their highest approval rating in over half a century.

President Biden has also touted himself as the most pro-Labour president in history. Politico reported on Sunday that union leaders were urging the president to stay out of various negotiations, with members of the administration saying he plans to do so unless both sides demand intervention.

Biden was harshly criticized last year for undermining striking railroad workers and is currently facing a break with the United Auto Workers overfunding of electric vehicle production going to right-to-work states, making it harder to organize.

A potentially historic UPS strike

Members of UPS Teamsters hold a rally in Atlanta as the national strike deadline approaches. (Brynn Anderson/AP)

If a deal between UPS and the Teamsters union, which represents 340,000 UPS workers, isn’t reached by the end of the month, workers are set to walk off the job in what a study predicted would be the costliest strike in at least a century.

The company handles about a quarter of all packages delivered daily in the United States, and even a short work stoppage would cost the economy billions. Union demands have focused on higher wages, especially for part-time workers, and safer working conditions for delivery drivers in the oppressive heat.

UPS profits have nearly tripled from pre-pandemic levels, with more than $8 billion paid out to shareholders through stock buybacks and dividends in 2022.

A standard 97% of the union voted in June to authorize the strike after negotiations between the two sides broke down on July 5. Pilots who fly the company’s air transport, who are part of a different union, said they would also walk off the job in solidarity.

As the deadline approaches and workers prepare for a strike, the Teamsters have been holding practice pickets for months and have urged workers to save money in anticipation of a potential shutdown. UPS announced last week that it would return to the negotiating table with a better offer.

“We are ready to increase our wages and benefits, but we must work quickly to finalize a fair deal that provides certainty for our customers, employees and businesses across the country,” the company said in a statement.

Hollywood shuts down

Members of the Writers Guild of America demonstrate outside Fox Studios in Los Angeles. The use of artificial intelligence is a central issue in strikes by Hollywood actors and writers. (Ashley Landis/AP)

While Barbie and Oppenheimer fueled one of the biggest box office weekends in history, major film and television productions are closed because of the writers’ and actors’ unions strike for the first time since 1960.

The Writers Guild of America has been picketing since May, and the Screen Actors Guild joined them earlier this month. In addition, thousands of hotel employees have been strike in californiamany of whom cannot afford to live near their place of work.

The claims of the two Hollywood unions are centered around residual payments from streaming services and concerns about studios using artificial intelligence to replace human writers and actors. While many of the faces of the strike are financially comfortable A-list players, the union has more than 160,000 members, including those struggling to earn the $26,000 a year in income needed for health insurance.

Bob Iger, CEO of Disney called the union demands “disturbing” and said the strikers were not “realistic”. Fran Drescher, president of SAG-AFTRA and former sitcom star, lambasted the executive for his comments last week during a live interview with Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.

He’s put his foot in it so much that you notice none of the other CEOs open their mouths, Drescher said. There he is, sitting in his designer clothes and just getting on his private jet to billionaire camp, telling us he was unrealistic as he made $78,000 a day. How do you deal with someone like that who’s so deaf? Are you ignorant? I don’t understand.

Drescher has continually linked the high-profile actors’ strike to the broader labor movement the largest nurses union in the country announced their support last week and quoted Frederick Douglas in interviews: Power doesn’t concede anything without a request. It never has been and never will be.

The management of SAG-AFTRA has threatened that they are prepared for the strike to continue next year if need be.

Studios are reportedly considering pushing back some of the year’s most anticipated releases, including sequels to Dune and Aquaman and have already collided with the Zendaya Challengers project from next month to April 2024 because striking actors aren’t promoting big studio projects.