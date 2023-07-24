Rob Lowe hails his ‘wonderfully unique’ wife Sheryl Berkoff | Entertainment





Rob Lowe hailed Sheryl Berkoff as a “wonderfully unique woman” as the couple celebrated their 32nd wedding anniversary over the weekend. The 59-year-old actor took to social media to celebrate the landmark and praise his wife. The Hollywood star wrote on Instagram: “Today 32 years married to this beautiful, inspiring, nurturing, strong, industrious, sexy and wonderfully unique woman. “I’m SO grateful for the day she said she would join me on our amazing journey of life together. Happy birthday, baby!! (sic)” The beloved duo – who have sons Matthew, 30, and John, 28 – first met on a blind date in 1983, and they later worked together on 1989 psychological thriller ‘Bad Influence’. Rob and Sheryl ended up getting married in July 1991, and Rob often takes to social media to praise his wife, including last month when Sheryl celebrated her 62nd birthday. He wrote on Instagram at the time, “Happy birthday to the most irresistible woman I’ve ever known. Mind, spirit, heart, body, she’s the real package. Love you, Love Bug! (sic)” Despite this, Rob admitted earlier this year that their marriage hasn’t always been easy. The actor described Sheryl as his “best friend” – but admitted they also had their ups and downs along the way. Reflecting on their romance, Rob told the ‘Table for Two with Bruce Bozzi’ podcast:[Marriage] is hard anywhere, it’s not just Hollywood – it’s everywhere. “Sheryl was and is my best friend. So if you’re getting married for anything other than being your best friend, you’re at a disadvantage in the jump, because that will hold up when the others ebb and flow.”

