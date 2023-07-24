George RR Martin reflects on the Hollywood writers’ strike

George RR Martin, whose A song of ice and fire the book series inspired the hit HBO show Game Of Thronesweighed in on the ongoing strikes by Hollywood writers and actors and how they’ve affected some of his projects.

In a post shared on his eponymous blog over the weekend, Martin, 74, described the writers’ strike as “the biggest of my life”, as he predicted the current wave of industrial action could well be “long and bitter”.

Earlier this month, after negotiations over pay structures broke down, the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) decided that its 160,000 members would go on strike.

The move meant the actors would join members of the Writers Guild of America (WGA) who had been on the picket lines for six weeks. This essentially shut down Hollywood, marking the first time in over 60 years that the two groups have staged a strike.

George RR Martin is pictured on March 07, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. In his latest blog post, the novelist weighed in on the ongoing writers’ strike in Hollywood.

Amanda Edwards/WireImage/Getty Images



The two unions have locked horns with the Alliance of Film and Television Producers (AMPTP) over contract terms, including pay. The studios’ refusal to ever rule out artificial intelligence replacing human workers has heightened tensions. The AMPTP brings together the major studios: Netflix, Amazon, Apple, Disney, Warner Bros., NBC Universal, Sony and Paramount.

There have also been issues with actor and writer compensation that doesn’t correlate with the billions of streams that shows and movies now often attract.

In his blog post, Martin said that when it comes to writers, “well, studios aren’t even WHILE SPEAKING ours. All negotiations between the AMPTP and the WGA broke down in May when the strike began. It’s hard to come to an agreement when the other side doesn’t even come to the table.”

“I joined the WGA in 1986 and went through several strikes with them,” he continued. “We’ve made gains in all of them, but some issues are bigger than others…and this year’s strike is the biggest of my lifetime. An unnamed producer was quoted last week as saying that AMPTP’s strategy was to hold on until writers start losing their homes and apartments, which gives you an idea of ​​what we’re up against.

“But we are dealing with it. I have never seen such unity in the guilds; the strike authorization votes for the SAG and WGA were as close to unanimity as we will ever see.”

In a statement shared with NewsweekAMPTP representatives said the trade association “introduced an agreement that offered historic salary and residual increases, significantly higher caps on pension and health contributions, audition protections, shortened series option periods, and a groundbreaking AI proposal that protects digital cast likenesses for SAG-AFTRA members.”

“A strike is certainly not the outcome we hoped for because studios cannot function without the artists who bring our TV shows and movies to life,” the statement continued. “The union has unfortunately chosen a path that will lead to financial hardship for countless thousands of people who depend on the industry.”

Emma D’Arcy as Rhaeyra Targaryen in the ‘House of the Dragon’ finale. George RR Martin has revealed that production on much of the show’s second season has been completed.

Ollie Upton/HBO



In his blog post, Martin shared where industrial action leaves his own projects, revealing that the production of the second season of dark winds wrapped before the start of the strike. While the show is scheduled to air as usual, the project’s cast and writers will not be promoting it, per strike rules.

He also confirmed that Game Of Thrones spin off Dragon House is “one of the few shows [still] filming” and that he was informed that the second season was “half finished”. All scripts, he said, had been completed before the WGA strike began.

Dragon Househe said, “is filmed mainly in London (and a bit in Wales, Spain and various other locations), which is why filming continued. The actors are members of the UK Equity union, not SAG-AFTRA, and although Equity strongly supports their American cousins ​​(they have planned a large rally to show this support), they are prohibited by UK law from organizing a sympathy strike. If they march, they have no protection against dismissal for breach of contract, even legal action.”

In a statement, Equity said Newsweek that he stands in “unwavering solidarity” with SAG-AFTRA while criticizing the “draconian” legislation he is bound to.

“Equity fully supports our sister union in its claim and the actions its board has agreed to take,” the statement read. “Equity is also experiencing bullish hirers trying to undermine its collectively bargained deals. SAG-AFTRA has our full solidarity in this fight.”

Martin, who said he was “shocked to learn” of the restrictions on Equity members, also revealed in his blog post that his own multi-project deal with HBO was put on hold on June 1.

“I still have a lot to do, of course. In that, I am one of the lucky ones,” he said. “These strikes aren’t really about the writers or the producers or the showrunners, most of whom are doing well; we’re striking for the rookie writers, the story editors, the students hoping to break in, the actor with four lines, the guy in his first job and dreams of someday creating his own show, like I did in the ’80s.”

Among the projects that occupy Martin, there is the stage production The iron Thronepublishing books wild cards series and improvement The Winds of Winterthe next long-awaited book from his A song of ice and fire series.

“I hope we will have your support,” he concluded. “KIRE if you see us picketing…and NEVER cross a picket line…and maybe we can sort this out quick. Before we all lose our homes…”