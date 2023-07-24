Entertainment
George RR Martin reflects on the Hollywood writers’ strike
George RR Martin, whose A song of ice and fire the book series inspired the hit HBO show Game Of Thronesweighed in on the ongoing strikes by Hollywood writers and actors and how they’ve affected some of his projects.
In a post shared on his eponymous blog over the weekend, Martin, 74, described the writers’ strike as “the biggest of my life”, as he predicted the current wave of industrial action could well be “long and bitter”.
Earlier this month, after negotiations over pay structures broke down, the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) decided that its 160,000 members would go on strike.
The move meant the actors would join members of the Writers Guild of America (WGA) who had been on the picket lines for six weeks. This essentially shut down Hollywood, marking the first time in over 60 years that the two groups have staged a strike.
The two unions have locked horns with the Alliance of Film and Television Producers (AMPTP) over contract terms, including pay. The studios’ refusal to ever rule out artificial intelligence replacing human workers has heightened tensions. The AMPTP brings together the major studios: Netflix, Amazon, Apple, Disney, Warner Bros., NBC Universal, Sony and Paramount.
There have also been issues with actor and writer compensation that doesn’t correlate with the billions of streams that shows and movies now often attract.
In his blog post, Martin said that when it comes to writers, “well, studios aren’t even WHILE SPEAKING ours. All negotiations between the AMPTP and the WGA broke down in May when the strike began. It’s hard to come to an agreement when the other side doesn’t even come to the table.”
“I joined the WGA in 1986 and went through several strikes with them,” he continued. “We’ve made gains in all of them, but some issues are bigger than others…and this year’s strike is the biggest of my lifetime. An unnamed producer was quoted last week as saying that AMPTP’s strategy was to hold on until writers start losing their homes and apartments, which gives you an idea of what we’re up against.
“But we are dealing with it. I have never seen such unity in the guilds; the strike authorization votes for the SAG and WGA were as close to unanimity as we will ever see.”
In a statement shared with NewsweekAMPTP representatives said the trade association “introduced an agreement that offered historic salary and residual increases, significantly higher caps on pension and health contributions, audition protections, shortened series option periods, and a groundbreaking AI proposal that protects digital cast likenesses for SAG-AFTRA members.”
“A strike is certainly not the outcome we hoped for because studios cannot function without the artists who bring our TV shows and movies to life,” the statement continued. “The union has unfortunately chosen a path that will lead to financial hardship for countless thousands of people who depend on the industry.”
In his blog post, Martin shared where industrial action leaves his own projects, revealing that the production of the second season of dark winds wrapped before the start of the strike. While the show is scheduled to air as usual, the project’s cast and writers will not be promoting it, per strike rules.
He also confirmed that Game Of Thrones spin off Dragon House is “one of the few shows [still] filming” and that he was informed that the second season was “half finished”. All scripts, he said, had been completed before the WGA strike began.
Dragon Househe said, “is filmed mainly in London (and a bit in Wales, Spain and various other locations), which is why filming continued. The actors are members of the UK Equity union, not SAG-AFTRA, and although Equity strongly supports their American cousins (they have planned a large rally to show this support), they are prohibited by UK law from organizing a sympathy strike. If they march, they have no protection against dismissal for breach of contract, even legal action.”
In a statement, Equity said Newsweek that he stands in “unwavering solidarity” with SAG-AFTRA while criticizing the “draconian” legislation he is bound to.
“Equity fully supports our sister union in its claim and the actions its board has agreed to take,” the statement read. “Equity is also experiencing bullish hirers trying to undermine its collectively bargained deals. SAG-AFTRA has our full solidarity in this fight.”
Martin, who said he was “shocked to learn” of the restrictions on Equity members, also revealed in his blog post that his own multi-project deal with HBO was put on hold on June 1.
“I still have a lot to do, of course. In that, I am one of the lucky ones,” he said. “These strikes aren’t really about the writers or the producers or the showrunners, most of whom are doing well; we’re striking for the rookie writers, the story editors, the students hoping to break in, the actor with four lines, the guy in his first job and dreams of someday creating his own show, like I did in the ’80s.”
Among the projects that occupy Martin, there is the stage production The iron Thronepublishing books wild cards series and improvement The Winds of Winterthe next long-awaited book from his A song of ice and fire series.
“I hope we will have your support,” he concluded. “KIRE if you see us picketing…and NEVER cross a picket line…and maybe we can sort this out quick. Before we all lose our homes…”
|
Sources
2/ https://www.newsweek.com/george-r-r-martin-weighs-hollywood-writers-strike-1814925
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Preparing for El Nino impact, president orders regions to expand cheap markets
- George RR Martin reflects on the Hollywood writers’ strike
- How Vilebrequin revolutionized men’s swimwear
- Should Apple Worry About Putin’s Restrictions on Tech Giants?
- A small earthquake shakes the Chino Valley
- Investors eye key Politburo meeting as growth falters
- Trump shares QAnon post in social media tirade
- Arizona football: A look at the Wildcats quarterbacks entering preseason training camp
- Boris Johnson: Who is Charlotte Owen and why is she getting a peerage?
- These are names you don’t know. Hollywood’s ‘fellow’ actors explain why they bang
- Google Maps users are choosing more fuel-efficient routes
- Imran Khan: Pakistani court begins proceedings to find Imran Khan’s sisters and nephew found guilty in home attack case