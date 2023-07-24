Bollywood diva Ananya Panday sets Instagram on fire with photos from Ibiza





Ananya Panday poses while promoting her film Gehraiyaan in Mumbai, India on February 8, 2022. Bollywood diva Ananya Panday, who has just returned from her holiday in Europe, set the internet on fire on Saturday, sharing some glimpses of her scenic holiday. Ananya was on vacation with her boyfriend and rumored actor Aditya Roy Kapur. They were spotted at a restaurant in Lisbon, Portugal having a happy and engaging conversation. The rumored couple were also spotted strolling the streets of Spain, where Aditya was seen hugging Ananya from behind as they took in the scenic view. They had also attended a rock concert there. In a series of photos, Ananya flaunted her toned body, donning an aqua colored bikini. In one photo, she is seen holding a coconut in her hand, sitting by the side of a swimming pool. Another photo is a full-mirror selfie of Ananya, with the vast sea as a backdrop. A photo shows her sitting on the sand by the sea. She also shared a view of the alluring locations. She captioned the photos as “baby blue”, with a blue heart, blue butterfly, blue cap, blue whale emoji. She gave the geolocation of Ibiza. The post, which is enjoyed by Sara Ali Khan and Mira Rajput, got fans excited and they wrote, “Where’s Night Manager?” referencing Aditya’s character in the recent spy thriller “The Night Manager.” One user wrote “Where is Adi”, the other said “Where is Aditya???” A fan also said, “Aditya and Ananya are a perfect couple.” Another user asked, “Does Night Manager take pictures?” Ananya’s best friend Suhana Khan commented, “woww bikini babe.” Earlier, the viral photo of the new B-Town couple on Instagram showed Aditya in a navy shirt and Ananya in a white and pink top, their hair loosely tied back. The two were seen face to face and Ananya flashed her big warm smile as she listened to Aditya. The image was obvious that the two were having a good time together, over a glass of juice. Meanwhile, Aditya Roy Kapur spoke about the importance of kindness in a relationship. Aditya is featured in dating app Bumle’s new global campaign, titled Kindness is Sexy. He stressed the importance of being empathetic and kind. “I think the heart of it all is being good to the people around you and being good to the people you’re in a romantic relationship with.” Speaking about the importance of kindness in relationships, he shared, “I think kindness can never go out of style. It’s one of the things that’s intrinsic to the ability to survive in society – the ability to get along with others, whether it’s in a romantic or friendly relationship or whatever, and at its core you have to be nice to everyone, especially in romantic relationships. Indo-Asian Information Service

