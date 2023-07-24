The ‘Oppenheimer’ actor has Central Coast ties and owns a business in Monterey





PEOPLE INTEND TO SEE THE FILMS BACK TO BACK.### ONE OF THE ACTORS IN OPPENHEIMER HAS A CENTRAL COAST CONNECTION. ‘WILL ROBERTS’ PLAYS GENERAL GEORGE C. MARSHALL IN THE FILM – A KEY FIGURE IN THE UNITED STATES ATOMIC WEAPONS PROGRAM. HE ALSO OWNS THE MAGIC SHOP ON CANNERIE ROW “ZUCCHINI’S TRICKS N’ THINGS”. ROBERTS SAYS HE WAS AMAZED BY THE A-LIST ACTORS WHO JOINED HIM ON SET… AND GETTING TO WORK WITH DIRECTOR CHRISTOPHER NOLAN.### <228 IT WAS AN AMAZING EXPERIENCE AND NOW I'M READY FOR EVERYONE TO EXPERIENCE THE FILM, BECAUSE AS YOU KNOW, IT'S EPIC. NO CGI, IT'S IN NOLAN- STYLE, THEY'RE SAYING IT'S THE BEST HE'S EVER DONE. I'M VERY HONORED TO BE PART OF THAT CAST 245> ROBERTS HAS BEEN ACTING FOR 45 YEARS AND GOT ​​HIS LOCAL BEGINNING

One of the actors in the epic 2023 biopic "Oppenheimer" has a connection to the Central Coast. Will Roberts plays General George C. Marshall in "Oppenheimer", a key figure in the US atomic weapons program. In addition to being a working actor, Roberts also owns "Zucchini's Tricks & Things" magic shop on Cannery Row in Monterey. "It was an incredible experience," Roberts said, reflecting back on her time on set. "No CGI, it's Nolan style. They say it's the best he's ever done." In "Oppenheimer," Roberts shares screen time with Matt Damon, Cillian Murphy, Matthew Modine, and Josh Hartnett. Her pivotal scene was even featured in the thriller's trailer. "I'm so honored to be a part of this cast." Roberts has been an actor for 45 years and got his start on the Central Coast. He has done over 50 shows, many of them locally. He is one of the best trick-ropers and gunslingers in the world, holding the Guinness World Record for "Gun Spinning" and "Most People Inside a Spinning Lasso". As for his magic shop on Cannery Row, he teases that it has a lot going on, including a total renovation, adding a magic theater and ghost tours of the area.

