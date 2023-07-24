ND native transforms Nashville bar into tribute to Minot | News, Sports, Jobs





Berry and Lachelle Smith, who operated Wynot Construction in Minot, moved the business to Tennessee, where they also opened a North Dakota-themed bar called Wynot Saloon this spring. The name, Wynot, is a nod to Minot’s slogan, “Why not Minot? Visitors to the bar will find a Minot State University Beavers logo on the wall, along with other University of North Dakota and North Dakota State University signage and ND license plates. Hockey is also a bar theme. The Smith family had been active in the Minot hockey community. Berry Smith led a makeshift hockey group on Sundays and their sons played hockey. Berry Smith lived for a time in Rugby, graduating from high school in Devils Lake. He then lived in various places around the country before he and Lachelle, a Kentucky native, moved to North Dakota in 2012 from North Carolina. Berry Smith said the move to Dickson, Tennessee — just outside of Nashville — began in 2020, and they finally hauled their last load from Minot this year. They expect to be regular visitors to North Dakota, however, especially since a son still lives in Minot. Smith said buying a bar in Nashville was his wife’s idea. It sounded like a good idea so they started looking. They found what they were looking for in the Bellevue neighborhood west of Nashville. The remodeled interior incorporates corrugated metal and pallet wood to create a rustic design reminiscent of rural North Dakota. One wall has a sliding barn door and a storage room has been given an old outbuilding look. Railway sleepers cross the ceiling. The idea for rail sleepers came about when it became necessary to tear out existing ceiling panels needed for acoustics. “Once I put the wood up there, you could hear the difference in the room. So it worked really well for the acoustics, but they look cool, and most people who come say, “I love your tracks.” They know what they are, said Berry Smith. After expanding the bar scene, Smith said he wanted to bring as many artists with North Dakota ties to the stage as possible. Smith noted that the bar is already becoming a good venue for musicians to play their own sound and original music. It also led to some professional musicians coming to listen. “All the musicians from North Dakota who come there, I would really like to have them”, said Smith. “I like all up-and-coming bands.”

