Jake Paul’s Most Valuable Promos Sign ‘Euphoria’ Actor, Boxer Javon Walton | News, Scores, Highlights, Stats & Rumors
AP Photo/Ashley Landis, File
Jake Paul’s most valuable promotions landed another high-profile client, this one from the acting world.
By ESPN Marc RaimondiJavon Walton joins the promotion company as he seeks to get into professional boxing.
“I trained so hard and worked most of my life for this moment,” Walton said in a statement. “MVP feels like family, and that’s very important to me. I know they can help me achieve my goals in professional boxing and do it in a way that feels special to me.”
Walton is best known for his role as Ashtray on HBO Euphoria. He also had a recurring role in the third season of the Netflix series The Umbrella Academy and co-starred with Sylvester Stallone in the 2022 film Samaritan.
Raimondi noted that 17-year-old Walton is the youngest signer of the most valuable promotions. He fights in the 125-pound weight class with over 80 fights under his belt, has won five Georgia State Championships, and is a two-time National Junior Olympic silver medalist.
Paul, along with his advisor and former UFC chief financial officer, Nakisa Bidarian, launched the most valuable promotions in 2021. In addition to promoting all of Paul’s boxing matches, the company sign former undisputed featherweight champion Amanda Serrano in September.
According to Raimondi, Walton is set to make his professional boxing debut in 2024 and he will be featured by MVP on August 2 during open practices for Paul’s upcoming fight with Nate Diaz.
Paul and Diaz headline a pay-per-view show Aug. 5 at American Airlines Arena in Dallas. The YouTube star is 6-1 in his boxing career.
