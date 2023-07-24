The Real Housewives are the marketing secret of Hollywood movies

The film industry turns to Bravoholics to save cinema.

In a cavernous Southern California soundstage on a hot, apocalyptic day, Garcelle Beauvais plays life-size Barbie. A suite of digital video cameras follows the The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member as she strolls through what one person on set describes as Barbies dream closet: a klieg-lit wonderland decorated in shades of fuschia, flamingo and Pepto Bismol, full of high heels, handbags, costume jewelry and pair after pair of aggressively edgy sunglasses enclosed in a shrine-like display case. Shot from a top-down POV, the three-season Bravolebrity lays on its back to roll on a pink shag carpet amid heaps of bubblegum-colored Barbie adornments, throwing garish clothes and boas through the air in a climax of delight.

A certain inescapable logic governs this collision of worlds: televisions above all the fantasy of Birkin bags, spa days, private jet trips and real Malibu beach houses infiltrating the most plastic realm. The activation part of a multi-pronged promotional blitz currently playing out on TV, streaming and social media intends to spread word of mouth for Warner Bros. $145 million Barbie movie adaptation. But more than that, the Beauvais bend under the pink spotlights stands as proof of the real housewives franchises have regained status as Hollywood’s go-to movie marketing weapon.

It’s amazing that I’m now in a place where my brand can help a brand as big as Mattel and Barbie, Beauvais, post-rollick, explains. TV shows are now helping movies. We’ve come to a place where it’s almost like the reality stars are right now. It’s carried over to movies and trying to get people to sit down.

You are in their home, Beauvais tells his fans. They feel like they know you. And if you see these people all the time, that’s who you connect with.

Not just anyone. Activations like these are targeted at the Bravoholics, a furious meme-pumping fandom, podcasts, group chats, TikToking individuals who unleash torrents of updates, hot takes, and (sometimes unfounded) rumors about everything and everyone. Housewives-related behavior. According to data from Bravos parent company, NBCUniversals Insights and Research team, Bravolebrities publications from the Housewives ilk are 88% more likely than the average TV personality to be shared or followed on social media.

When we produce custom content with our Bravo talent for movie studios across the industry, it increases the likelihood of people searching for the movie by 25-67%, says Jamie Cutburth, executive vice president of creative partnerships for the NBCUnited advertising and partnerships group. So we know that these spots don’t just have people who enjoy them. This inspires them to take action, which takes them even further in purchasing a ticket.

Since 2015 Housewives-initiative promoted for Fifty shades of Grey (with Lisa Vanderpump and Kyle Richards of RHOBA on a sofa exchanging innuendos about BDSM), Bravo has collaborated with major film studios on 98 brand activations. Among them: a promo featuring The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City cast member Meredith Marks who publicly defended the great mental health epidemic she feels torments young adults in america discuss mental health issues around the musical 2021 Dear Evan Hansen with his son streams. One for the years 2017 Thor: Ragnarok interweaving The Real Housewives of New Jersey stars with scenes of Hulk and Thor in a gladiatorial battle. (Oh, I understand they have a meeting! Dolores Catania exclaims.) And in support of Disneys 2018 Kid-Lit Adaptation A shortcut in time, another promo highlights Bravolebrity capo di tutti capo Andy Cohen judging some sort of suburban war of words between Housewives stars Melissa Gorga, Erika Jayne, Cynthia Bailey, Gizelle Bryant and Kenya Moore.

It’s a different relationship than you have with a traditional celebrity. They become, for many people, trusted resources.

More recently, a paying Activate for director Olivia Wildes don’t worry darling surfaced on the Instagram account of RHOBA actress Crystal Kung Minkoff last September, crystallizing the sparkling effectiveness of these collaborations. It features Minkoff and fellow housewives Dorit Kemsley and Sutton Stracke delighted in the beleaguered sci-fi drama. Guys, can we please talk about this movie? Kemsley trills over post-movie cocktails, prompting Stracke to exclaim breathlessly, Oh my God, I loved it! After some discussion on the performance of DWD stars Florence Pugh and Harry Styles (Minkoff: He’s a Superstar), the Housewives turn their attention to fictional films, Victory’s Stepford community, preparing a cue card for the parody spin-off series The Real Housewives of Victory.

In 2023 alone, Bravo contributed to the Barbie blitz with ads appearing on Bravo and the NBCUnis Peacock streaming service in addition to Beauvais’ Instagram feed (1.3 million followers), ICT Tac (61.2K subscribers) and Twitter account (326,400 subscribers) as well as Lionsgates promotion of coming-of-age drama Are you there God? it’s me margarita and Disney’s live-action adaptation of The little Mermaid. To hear it from Cutburth, who declined to disclose the cost of these activations, none of these collaborations happened by chance. Bravo executives brainstorm spots for studio movies sometimes as soon as projects are announced in industry trades, preemptively launch promotions long before movies hit the release aisle, and then work tirelessly to create content with the production value and look of Housewives programming.

What is the particularity of Housewives The franchise in particular is that it has an incredibly leaning audience, says Dana Nussbaum, executive vice president of media for Warner Bros. Film Groups. who has overseen several Bravo-branded movie promotions over the years, including the Barbie And don’t worry darling activations. Because it’s a reality show, people feel like they’ve had this very personal and intimate access to the lives of the actors. It’s a different relationship than you have with a traditional celebrity. They become, for many people, trusted resources.

Hence the magical thinking that led Beauvais to teleport into a Barbie wardrobe to put on the Mars Explorer Barbie costume (while looking at his chest to observe funny: girls will not do well in weightlessness). Every fan’s dream closet is a Housewives closet, NBCUniversals Vice President of Creative Partnerships Sharon Ngoi gets back to me on all of the SoCal activations. But what is a Housewives dream closet? A Barbie closet.

In his dressing room, Beauvais is getting ready to put on a pair of yellow inline skates, matching canary yellow elbow and knee pads, and a swimsuit-biker shorts-pink and blue visor combo to embody Barbie Rollerblade. The power of TV is enormous because people see you every day, Beauvais tells me. You are with them. They feel like they know you. And if you see these people all the time, that’s who you connect with.

Giving a giant Cheshire cat smile, she adds: I can get you out and watch Barbie!