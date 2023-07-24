With Barbie, Greta Gerwig breaks a box office record for female directors

Barbie didn’t just break the opening weekend record for 2023; It also smashed the weekend’s first record for a film directed by a woman.

With $162 million in ticket sales at North American theaters, according to studio totals Monday, Barbie catapulted both Captain Marvel, which was co-directed by Anna Boden and opened to $153.4 million in 2019, and Patty Jenkins’ 2017 film Wonder Woman, which debuted at $103.3 million. Boasting a reported price of $145 million, Barbie also costs less to produce than Captain Marvel ($152 million) and Wonder Woman ($200 million).

Globally, it greatly surpassed Wonder Woman’s debut with over $337 million to $228.3 million, although Captain Marvels’ worldwide launch was over $455 million.

Barbies’ debut, $7 million more than expected on Sunday, is also significant because its audience was 65% female, which isn’t a surprise in itself, but when it comes to box office history, films that open over $100 million often have predominantly male audiences (including Captain Marvel and Wonder Woman). This, many have noted, is perhaps less of a rule and more of a lack of great movies that were made and promoted with a successful female audience in mind.

A close but flawed comparison is Fifty Shades of Grey, which was directed by Sam Taylor-Johnson and grossed $85 million in its first three days. The R-rated adaptation opened on Presidents’ Day weekend in 2017 to a five-day haul of $93 million.

Barbie also claimed the title for the third-biggest July debut of all time, overtaking Christopher Nolans The Dark Knight and The Dark Knight Rises non-inflation-adjusted and trailing only live-action The Lion King and Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2.

Gerwig co-wrote and directed Barbie which is intended to be the first of many Mattel-inspired spin-offs. And in just one weekend, he’s already topped domestic box office grossing for his last two films, Little Women, which grossed $108.1 million, and Lady Bird, which grossed $49 million. In 2018, Gerwig also made history by becoming the fifth woman to be nominated for the Best Director Oscar (for Lady Bird). In 2023, seven women have been nominated for Best Director, and some are already predicting that Gerwig will get another nod for next year’s ceremony.

The success of Barbie and Gerwigs was widely celebrated online, and many people in Hollywood paused to reflect on the moment. Reese Witherspoon posted the way forward, GG! on Instagram, while director Ry Russo-Young wrote that Barbie and her success loom as a beacon of hope amid strikes and largely halted productions.

It’s hugely original, feminist, giant in its scope and swing, and feels singular in perspective, Russo-Young wrote. These are rare qualities for great films these days. I hope to see more like this in the years to come.

Filmmaker Nancy Meyers also celebrated the triumph on Instagram, but bristled at the focus on the glass ceiling look when asking if Christopher Nolan has ever been called a male director once in his life. Meyers and Nolan are among just a handful of writer-directors who have had two or more of their original films gross over $100 million domestically.

Greta Gerwigs Barbie has accomplished something so profound, Melissa Silverstein, founder of the Women and Hollywood blog and artistic director of the Athena Film Festival, wrote in an email Monday. The fact that she did such a fun and entertaining feminist review and broke so many box office records with a movie about a doll that was such a lightning rod in our culture is a monumental feat that should not be underestimated.

Now it’s a question of how far Barbie can go and if it can top other top films directed by women. In North America, to secure the top spot, Barbie will need to earn more than Frozen II, co-directed by Jennifer Lee, which grossed $477.4 million. Captain Marvel is in second place with $426.8 million.

With strong reviews and audience scores in her arsenal, word-of-mouth enthusiasm and water fountain buzz, and no new direct competition on the schedule, it’s likely that Barbie will have long legs, a common phrase in the exhibition business that means a film will continue to sell significant ticket numbers well beyond its opening weekend.

This movie works everywhere, said Jeff Goldstein, head of national distribution at Warner Bros. This historic result reflects the intense heat, interest and enthusiasm for Barbie.