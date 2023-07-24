Sana Khan’s husband massaged her feet while traveling in the UK. Watch | Bollywood

Sana Khan has shared a candid video which shows how her husband Mufti Anas Saiyad was very helpful and caring during her pregnancy, especially during their trip to the United States. The couple were blessed with a baby boy on July 5. The video shows how Anas massaged her feet during their 10 hour flight to the UK, carried her massive pregnancy pillow and even read to her when she was sick. Read also : Sana Khan and baby get a grand welcome home with a cute blue and white balloon decoration. Show Sana Khan shared some memories from her trip to the UK.

Sana Khan’s video with her husband

The video opens with a glimpse of how Anas struggled with a suitcase, a handbag and a huge C-shaped pillow on the way to the airport. She is seen calling him helpful while checking him in the elevator and at the airport. It is then followed by how he made her comfortable for the 10 hour flight by placing 5 pillows for her back support, massaging her swollen feet and also tying her shoelaces. She wrote on the video, “Helping with the swelling, tying my shoelaces and propping up my seat with pillows for support (10 hour flight).”

Sharing the video, she wrote on Instagram, “Some candids I photographed while he was doing my khidmat (pampering) (smiley face with 3 hearts emoji) MashAllah. The whole phase of pregnancy was difficult but also beautiful in many ways. As partners, we realize that we love each other more with each passing day. A woman will never forget how she was treated during her pregnancy. That and even more in this duniya and Akhirah. Allahu Akbar #sanakhan #anassaiyad #alhamdulillah #pregnancy #struggle.”

Birth of Sana and Anas’ child

Sana announced the birth of her first child by sharing a video on July 5. She captioned the video, “May Allah make us the best version of ourselves for our baby. Behtareen banna hai Allah ki amanat (we have to be the best). JazakAllah khair for your love and duas that made our hearts and souls happy on this beautiful journey.”

Sana had participated in Bigg Boss 6 and was also seen in Salman Khan’s film Jai Ho, before quitting her acting career. She married Anas in November 2020.