Entertainment
SpongeBob SquarePants voice actor’s wife clarifies he’s not the one dating Ariana Grande
As announced last week, Ariana Grande seems to be dating a SpongeBob SquarePants actor but not the original. Following her separation from her husband Dalton Gomez after a two-year marriage, Grande is reportedly dating her Bad co-star Ethan Slater. She plays Glinda in the film, while Slater plays Boq.
Slater originated the title role in THE Sponge Bob SquarePants broadway musical, even earning a Tony nomination for his performance. But he didn’t voice the character in the classic animated series since he was born in 1992 and the show started airing in 1999. Still, some people online have become confused, thanks to headlines like The cup‘s: “Is Ariana Grande dating SpongeBob SquarePants now?” Many reviewers, arguably more familiar with the cartoon than the musical, assumed it was referring to the original voice actor, comedian Tom Kenya. Not so!
Voice actor Jill Talley tried to set the record straight on Instagram. In a message deleted since (screenshot by TMZ), Talley wrote, “Hi everyone, I’m married to Tom Kenny (who plays SpongeBob SquarePants in the TV series). He’s not dating Ariana Grande. I don’t know if Ethan Slater (who played SpongeBob SquarePants in the musical) is dating Ariana Grande or not. However, they’re both adorable and I’m totally shoving it. Just wanted to set the record straight.”
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images; Nickelodeon / Courtesy of Everett Collection Ariana Grande is NOT dating ‘SpongeBob SquarePants’ voice actor Tom Kenny.
Talley’s Instagram feed is full of posts celebrating her husband, like a marking their 27th anniversary. Talley has also worked on Sponge Bob SquarePants like the voice of Karen, Plankton’s computer woman. She and Kenny also worked together at the time on Mr. Show with Bob Odenkirk and David Cross.
You can see them both above, in EW’s video interview with the Sponge Bob SquarePants voice from last year’s San Diego Comic-Con.
Want more movie news? Sign up for Weekly entertainmentthe free newsletter of to get the latest trailers, celebrity interviews, movie reviews, and more.
Related content:
|
Sources
2/ https://www.yahoo.com/entertainment/spongebob-squarepants-voice-actors-wife-162754801.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Re: Vitamin D Supplementation and Major Cardiovascular Events: A D-Health Randomized Controlled Trial
- Pakistani electoral body issues arrest warrant for former Prime Minister Khan | Imran Khan News
- Joe Rogan continues to turn down Donald Trump podcast interview requests: report
- Malang Police Managed to Secure President Joko Widodo’s Staff Visit to Malang Regency MEMOX.co.id
- SpongeBob SquarePants voice actor’s wife clarifies he’s not the one dating Ariana Grande
- Women’s Tennis Trio represents the US at World University Games
- News from Madhav Chinnappa: ‘I’m in a privileged position to decide my future.’ Madhav Chinappa, head of Google News for 13 years, inspires Zen thinking after being fired from tech major
- Japan cripples Chinese fleas, Xi Jinping pulls barbs
- Can the new opposition alliance oust Modi in 2024? DW 07/24/2023
- Sana Khan’s husband massaged her feet while traveling in the UK. Watch | Bollywood
- Oppenheimer Viewers React As CGI Dress Covers Florence Pugh Naked In Select Countries
- Comic-Con Returns to San Diego: Volunteer at World’s Largest Pop Culture Convention