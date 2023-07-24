



When Nicole Kidman won her Best Actress Oscar in 2003 for Hours, presenter Denzel Washington announced his name with three introductory words: By a nose. It was a fun reference to the prosthetic Kidman wore to play Virginia Woolf in the film, an Oscar-winning costume designer. Anne-Roth still taking credit for it and being asked about 20 years later. I told him, honestly, I can’t put a 1917 hat on your head with that nose, Roth, which appears in a pivotal scene in the new movie. Barbiesaid of Kidman in a recent interview with The New York Times Maureen Dowd. I did a nose job for him with a nose maker in England, and it took them hours every morning to put the damn thing on. The fake nose tradition looks like this: Production on Stephane DaldryThe 2002 film began shortly after Kidman’s public breakup with Tom Cruise. Seeing that the star was in a fragile state, like The New York Times Put it in 2003, Roth said, We have to do something about your face. That something was the twitch, a boost for Kidmans’ performance as Woolf, Roth told the Los Angeles Times that same year. It was meant to facilitate Kidman’s portrayal, Roth said, not to distract from it. Michael Cunningham, the author of the Pulitzer Prize-winning bestseller on which the film is based, said vanity lounges David Canfield that almost everyone was nervous about sabotaging Nicole’s beauty. This then included the powers of Hollywood Scott Rudin, who produced the project, and Harvey Weinstein, including the production company Miramax helped fund he. Roth tells now Time that while Rudin supported Roth’s idea for the fake nose, Weinstein flatly rejected it. I paid a million dollars for this girl, and no one knows who she is, Roth recalled slamming Weinstein. Weinstein apparently sent an executive to the London set to convince Kidman the nose was a mistake. According to Dowd, the executive was foiled by security guards employed by Rudin at each entrance to the production. I don’t think anyone really liked him, Roth said of Weinstein, who is currently serving a 23-year prison sentence for rape and a criminal sex act. Rudin, a friend of Roths who has been largely in the spotlight since a damning 2021 exposure that accused him of abusive behavior by former employees; at the time, he declined to comment on the claims and made a rare public comment for Dowds’ article. She’s younger than any young artist I know, he said of Roth. She has been at the top of her game for 65 years. (vanity lounge contacted Rudin for additional comment.) As for that headline-grabbing nose, the talk of its presence only bolstered Kidmans’ chances for awards. Under that nose, she gives one of the great acting performances, so who cares? the film screenwriter David Hare said VF. Cunningham added: In a parallel dimension, the film fell on Nicole Kidman’s plastic nose. This did not happen in this dimension.

