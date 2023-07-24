Kartik Aaryan honored at the Indian Film Festival in Melbourne





The 14th Indian Film Festival Melbourne (IFFM) will honor actor Kartik Aaryan with its Rising Global Superstar of Indian Cinema award. According to festival organizers, the “Satyaprem Ki Katha” star will receive the awards at the festival’s annual gala evening on the first day, August 11. The award will be presented by the Governor of Victoria, recognizing Kartik’s remarkable achievements and significant impact on the world of Indian cinema. “I am deeply honored and grateful to the Victorian government and the festival for this prestigious and honored award to be celebrated at the 14th Melbourne Indian Film Festival. “It is a huge privilege to receive this recognition for my work in Indian cinema. I have always believed in the power of storytelling and the ability of films to touch hearts and inspire minds. I look forward to celebrating the magic of cinema together,” Kartik said in a statement. Join us at the 14th Annual MELBOURNE INDIAN FILM FESTIVAL 2023 as we roll out the red carpet to welcome KARTIK AARYAN – THE RISING GLOBAL SUPERSTAR OF INDIAN FILM! pic.twitter.com/DfIPAjiJPE Melbourne Indian Film Festival (@IFFMelb) July 24, 2023 The IFFM, which will run until August 20, promises to be a spectacular celebration of Indian cinema and culture, featuring over 100 films in 20 languages, talks and events for film lovers and the wider community. Festival director Mitu Bhowmick Lange said Kartik enjoys a large fan base in Australia and they are delighted to pay tribute to him. “Kartik Aaryan is highly regarded around the world, especially in Australia, and the diversity of his performances is very admirable. His contributions to Indian cinema in the younger generation have been outstanding. We are delighted to honor him with the Rising Global Superstar Of Indian Cinema award and look forward to welcoming him to the event. laiyaa 2″ and “Satyaprem Ki Katha”. Kartik is currently in the UK filming his upcoming film “Chandu Champion” with director Kabir Khan. Click for more updates and latest Bollywood news as well as entertainment updates. Also get the latest news and headlines from India and around the world on The Indian Express.

