Oprah shows her support for the USA women’s soccer team





Oprah has always supported the United States Women’s National Soccer Team. For this year’s highly anticipated FIFA World Cup, she took that love even further by lending her voice to a short promotional video celebrating the team. Soccer, especially the United States women’s team, is a sport that Oprah has long encouraged. In 2019, she shared how proud she was of the team (with her own personalized shirt, of course), when they won their second consecutive FIFA Women’s World Cup title. The highly anticipated 2023 contest kicked off on July 20 and lasts for a month. When the US teams’ first game against Vietnam took place on July 21, Oprah’s storytelling helped usher in the start of the game. More from Oprah Daily play icon The triangle icon that indicates to play Minutes before the aforementioned match kicked off, FOX Sports tweeted a link to the video, which begins with a powerful statement from Oprah: What you gain when you rise to the top of the world is priceless. And when you know how much it takes to win this trophy, it’s amazing what you can imagine. Meanwhile, the video shows a carousel of inspirational Team USA snaps from veteran Megan Rapinoe, who recently announced her impending retirement, to other superstars like Alex Morgan and Kelley OHara. It’s the best trophy in the world, says Morgan. Oprah’s story continues: Now a team of legends and young stars come together, sharing an unprecedented goal: To return to the top of the world for the third time in a row. She ends up reveling in the excitement. Driven by story, powered by possibility, it’s truly amazing what you can imagine when your imagination is fueled by opportunity. Watch the full video below and join us in cheering on the United States Women’s National Soccer Team at the FIFA Women’s World Cup. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website. Deputy Editor Cassie Hurwitz (her) is an associate editor at Oprah Daily, where she covers everything from culture to entertainment to lifestyle. She can usually be found in the middle of several books and TV shows at once. Previously, Cassie worked at Parents, Rachael Ray in the seasonAnd Reveal. His love language is pizza (New York slices, Chicago deep dish, etc.).

