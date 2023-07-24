Bollywood star Ananya Panday seen in Ibiza snaps as Aditya Roy Kapur romance rumors swirl

BOLLYWOOD star Ananya Panday has shared snaps from her vacation in Ibiza as rumors swirl about her new romance with fellow actor Aditya Roy Kapur.

After posting some stunning bikini snaps on Instagram, the 24-year-old’s fans were quick to comment “Where’s Adi?” – the nickname of his new boyfriend.

3 Ananya was spotted in the same car as Aditya Roy Kapur amid dating rumors

3 Ananya shared photos from her vacation in Ibiza Credit: Instagram

3 The star is rumored to have a new romance with another actor Credit: Instagram

Others joked that a mystery male seen strolling along the beach in the distance from one of her vacation snaps could also have been Aditya.

They commented, “Aditya can be seen strolling on the beach in the second photo.”

Another photo showed the young actress having a drink by the pool, which sparked more speculation from followers.

One fan commented, “Now people are trying to zoom in on AP glasses to find out who clicked those pictures.”

The couple’s alleged romance began some time ago after the pair were spotted together at Lakme Fashion Week and at an Arctic Monkeys concert in Lisbon.

After arriving home in Mumbai from Portugal, the pair left the airport through separate exits.

But on Saturday the actors were caught in the same car after a “date night”, according to reports.

The Bollywood starlet was seen covering her face as she sat following to Aditya, 37, in the front seat – both appearing to be caught off guard.

Most read in Entertainment

Neither has publicly confirmed the romance rumors since the couple made a joint appearance at Kriti Sanon’s Diwali party last year.

HOLIDAY ROMANCE

During Lakme Fashion Week, a high-profile event held in Mumbai, Ananya posted a photo of the pair on her Instagram after gracing the catwalk.

She uploaded the cozy snap which shows Aditya with her arm around her with the caption “fun”.

The Liger actress later traveled to Lisbon where Aditya was spotted hugging her as they supposedly attended an Arctic Monkeys concert together.

During the same trip, they were later seen smiling at each other in a restaurant in Portugal.

It also appears that Aditya met the family after reports that Ananya took him to the FIFA World Cup last year.

Ananya had traveled with her famous dad Chunky Panday as well as other family members – but the pair were never seen posing together.

Aditya previously dated actress Ahana Deol for four years after the pair met on set.

But his most serious relationship was with actress Shraddha Kapoor, which reportedly ended after his parents disapproved of their romance.

Award-winning actress Ananya is famous for her role in hit film Liger and drama Gehrayyaan.

Aditya has also had her fair share of success in film, sharing films such as Gumraah and Malang.