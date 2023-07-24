Entertainment
Bollywood star Ananya Panday seen in Ibiza snaps as Aditya Roy Kapur romance rumors swirl
BOLLYWOOD star Ananya Panday has shared snaps from her vacation in Ibiza as rumors swirl about her new romance with fellow actor Aditya Roy Kapur.
After posting some stunning bikini snaps on Instagram, the 24-year-old’s fans were quick to comment “Where’s Adi?” – the nickname of his new boyfriend.
Others joked that a mystery male seen strolling along the beach in the distance from one of her vacation snaps could also have been Aditya.
They commented, “Aditya can be seen strolling on the beach in the second photo.”
Another photo showed the young actress having a drink by the pool, which sparked more speculation from followers.
One fan commented, “Now people are trying to zoom in on AP glasses to find out who clicked those pictures.”
The couple’s alleged romance began some time ago after the pair were spotted together at Lakme Fashion Week and at an Arctic Monkeys concert in Lisbon.
After arriving home in Mumbai from Portugal, the pair left the airport through separate exits.
But on Saturday the actors were caught in the same car after a “date night”, according to reports.
The Bollywood starlet was seen covering her face as she sat following to Aditya, 37, in the front seat – both appearing to be caught off guard.
Most read in Entertainment
Neither has publicly confirmed the romance rumors since the couple made a joint appearance at Kriti Sanon’s Diwali party last year.
HOLIDAY ROMANCE
During Lakme Fashion Week, a high-profile event held in Mumbai, Ananya posted a photo of the pair on her Instagram after gracing the catwalk.
She uploaded the cozy snap which shows Aditya with her arm around her with the caption “fun”.
The Liger actress later traveled to Lisbon where Aditya was spotted hugging her as they supposedly attended an Arctic Monkeys concert together.
During the same trip, they were later seen smiling at each other in a restaurant in Portugal.
It also appears that Aditya met the family after reports that Ananya took him to the FIFA World Cup last year.
Ananya had traveled with her famous dad Chunky Panday as well as other family members – but the pair were never seen posing together.
Aditya previously dated actress Ahana Deol for four years after the pair met on set.
But his most serious relationship was with actress Shraddha Kapoor, which reportedly ended after his parents disapproved of their romance.
Award-winning actress Ananya is famous for her role in hit film Liger and drama Gehrayyaan.
Aditya has also had her fair share of success in film, sharing films such as Gumraah and Malang.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.the-sun.com/news/8678098/ananya-panday-aditya-roy-kapur-romance-rumours/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Bollywood star Ananya Panday seen in Ibiza snaps as Aditya Roy Kapur romance rumors swirl
- Lawsuits filed by former volleyball player and former football player against Northwestern University
- Fall fashion finds you can get on sale: sweaters, scarves and more
- Sam Altman launches biometric-based cryptocurrency Worldcoin
- Coalition air efforts during Mobility Guardian 23 > Little Rock Air Force Base > Display
- Desantis may sue Bud Light over trans influencer ad
- Charlotte Owen, former adviser to Boris Johnson, became youngest peer at 30 – MKFM 106.3FM
- Refusing to answer the causes of the scarcity of 3 kg subsidized LPG gas, President Joko Widodo: Ask the Minister of BUMN!
- Oprah shows her support for the USA women’s soccer team
- What to expect from Alphabet’s second quarter results
- Domino’s profit rises on higher international sales
- Old headlines about former President Donald Trump and migrants recycled into breaking news