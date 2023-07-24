AI reinvents the cast of Christopher Nolan’s latest film | GQ India





Christopher Nolans Oppenheimer has been buzzing since its announcement in September 2021. The filmmakers’ latest film is based on a 2005 book by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin and traces the story of theoretical physicist J Robert Oppenheimer, who was considered the father of the atomic bomb. Nolans’ film has a stellar cast with actors like Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr, Matt Damon, Emily Blunt, and Florence Pugh, among many others, leading the big-budget film. While the film is generating rave reviews, fans are going above and beyond to get in on the film’s hype, whether it’s showcasing Barbenheimer mania memes or using generative AI to create art for both films. But have you ever wondered what the cast of Oppenheimer would it look like if it was made in Bollywood? Oppenheimer, but make it Bollywood A 3D animation studio by the name of Wild Trance recently reimagined the movie with a stellar cast of Bollywood biggies. Sharing it on Instagram, the studio wrote, “Unfathomable Fusion: The Oppenheimer Project” with an Indian star under the direction of Christopher Nolan would be a cinematic masterpiece, showcasing both Oppenheimer’s scientific mind and the talents of the Indian film industry. In the Bollywood version, the artist aptly portrays Shah Rukh Khan as J Robert Oppenheimer and Anushka Sharma as his wife Kitty Oppenheimer. Alia Bhatt could very well replace Florence Pugh and take over the role of Jean Tatlock, the physicist who had a romantic relationship with Oppenheimer. Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah would make the perfect Albert Einstein, while Anupam Kher could pose as American businessman, philanthropist and naval officer Lewis Straus. Aamir Khan could rightfully replace Matt Damon as Leslie Groves, with Rajkummar Rao reimagining David Hill instead of Rami Malik. Take a look at the images below: Shah Rukh Khan as J Robert Oppenheimer, played by Cillian Murphy

