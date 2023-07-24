Disney may delay movie releases due to cast strike





Walt Disney is reviewing its movie release schedule for the rest of the year and may delay some titles because high-profile actors won’t help promote the footage, according to people familiar with the matter.

Discussions are at an early stage, but could impact films, includingpoor things,The next goal wins,WishAndDreams Magazine, slated for release this year. Any changes will depend on the outcome of the review, said the people, who asked not to be identified discussing internal matters. Some films may be too far along in their marketing to change.Haunted houseis set to hit theaters on July 28. Last week, Disney released a trailer forWondersa superhero movie that will likely be the biggest picture yet on the schedule, saying it’s slated for November 10. A Disney spokesperson declined to comment. Hollywood studios face obstacles in promoting upcoming titles. Work stoppages by the Writers Guild of America and the Screen Actors Guild prevent talent from participating in red carpet premieres, film festivals and press interviews promoting projects from the companies they are striking against. Last week, Variety reported that Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. was considering postponing some of its 2023 movies, includingDune: part two. Disney, the world’s largest entertainment company, has already changed its release schedule once this year, delayingsome great moviesup to three years. The studio has suffered a series of disappointing box office results in recent months, including for images such asIndiana Jones and the Dial of FateAndThe little Mermaid.

