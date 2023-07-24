Entertainment
Barbenheimer has a lesson to teach Hollywood. Is anyone listening?
In some ways, the seismic success of the opening weekend of the two Barbie And Oppenheimer, two massive studio movies released during the massive studio movie season, is no surprise. Warner Bros. has waged a relentless marketing campaign to Barbie (which is, of course, based on a very famous toy) which somehow didn’t wear out its welcome; the campaign both fed on the enthusiasm of the existing audience and created its own ever-growing quantity. Universal was a bit more limited in sales Oppenheimerif you call giant countdown billboards, but the studio cleverly drafted the director Christopher Nolans brand name and sold the film as the film of the year. Persuasive advertising like this is often effective.
In many other ways, however, this twin blockbuster event is a welcome jolt. Certainly in the context of 2023, with the theatrical business struggling and the public interest so often said to be firmly entrenched in television and internet ephemera. Movies have been declared dead many times over the past few years, only to have that narrative briefly called into question following isolated hits like Top Gun: Maverick Avatar: the way of water, and various Spider-Man movies. It was starting to look like no non-franchised movie would ever be a blockbuster again. Then came a living doll and the inventor of the atomic bomb to prove us wrong.
Well, it would be nice if the doomsday predictions about the future of cinema were all suddenly contradicted. In truth, we have no idea what longer-term significance the Barbenheimer phenomenon might have for a once-cherished pastime (and, of course, a commercial art form). Although this triumph is remarkable and means something, two movies can’t solve everything. And there’s a lot to resolve, perhaps most pressing the growing corporatization of Hollywood, the whole nice vertical integration of Wall Street that has left creatives so far out in the cold that two of the industry’s major unions are now on strike at the same time, which last happened in 1960.
It all ties into the issue of streaming, which has cost almost everyone involved money; perhaps fatally eroded film and linear television businesses; and led, in part, to the sequel and franchise of just about everything. (This trend was already emerging before streaming, of course, because sometime at the turn of the last century, studio executives began to value repeatable success and scale over anything as risky as originality.) Barbie And Oppenheimer.
And this success is cause for celebration. Neither film is a sequel: one is an odd mix of comedy and wistful drama directed by a former independent queen, the other a dark and long and brooding biopic about a complicated scientist. These aren’t exactly the types of movies that typically gross hundreds of millions of dollars in the 2020s. Barbie is, obviously, flexing a fairly pervasive IP, but the film has found a way to transcend that association into the public consciousness, perhaps because it has always heralded an awareness of its cynical origins. Oppenheimer likewise: there were never really any attempts to sell the film as anything more than a stark drama, though some disappointed viewers expected more outbursts.
So maybe this will encourage more movie studios to take bigger leaps with semi-untested material, rethink the parameters of summer cinema, invest in bigger-budget comedies and serious, expensive, adult dramas like they used to.
But all this development, if it is to happen, will be retarded by the strikes, caused by a group of selfish people demanding more money than they deserve. By that I mean executives and shareholders and the like, who hoard profits and invest in costly boondoggles, then blame artists, artisans and technicians (and the public!) for the industry’s pains and alleged scarcity. Labor strife in Hollywood seems pretty intractable at the moment, though there is of course always the possibility of some miraculous deliverance as, say, the studios gaining new clarity and realizing they need to harness and reuse Barbenheimer’s zeitgeist as soon as possible. Give the artists what they want, just make me another Barbie!
Lessons are strangely learned in Hollywood: sometimes recklessly, other times too slowly. Far too often the completely wrong lesson is learned, no matter how fast. Will the takeaways from this make-or-break weekend contrasted with disappointing returns from several tired franchise entries this year be productive, pushing studios into a renewed era of invention? Few things over the past 20 years lead me to believe that. But perhaps we are at an inflection point severe enough that the whole model is ready for such a major realignment of priorities and values.
From the pessimistic perspective (perhaps the realistic perspective?), Barbie accelerates the development of more toy-based IP (which has already been under construction), along with a few other fantasy comedies that dabble in speech for added edge and social cachet. Oppenheimer guarantees that Nolan will get another blank check, and perhaps the biopic genre will take a detour out of the realm of music where it’s most profitable and into history. (But Steven Spielbergthe 2012 movie, lincoln, which made $275 million at the worldwide box office, didn’t get off to a great start.) These would, I suppose, be modest improvements in an industry where total overhauls are needed.
