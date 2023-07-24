Entertainment
Santa Barbara daily, one of California’s oldest, ceases publication after owner declares bankruptcy
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) The Pulitzer Prize-winning Santa Barbara News-Press, one of California’s oldest newspapers, has ceased publication after its owner declared the 150-year-old publication bankrupt.
The newspaper became an online-only publication in April. But its latest digital edition was released on Friday when owner Wendy McCaw filed for bankruptcy.
Editor Dave Mason broke the news to staff in an email on Friday, according to NoozHawk, a digital publication whose editor Tom Bolton ran the News-Press.
“They ran out of money to pay us. They will issue the final paychecks when the bankruptcy is approved by the court, Mason wrote to staff.
Monday, the News-Press site was still online, with the most recent stories published on Friday. There was no mention that he would stop publishing or declare bankruptcy.
A voicemail message left Monday by the Associated Press on the newsrooms phone number was not immediately returned.
The Chapter 7 bankruptcy filing of Ampersand Publishing, the parent company of Santa Barbara News-Press, said it had assets of less than $50,000 and debts and liabilities estimated at between $1 million and $10 million, according to federal court records. A meeting of creditors, numbering 200 to 999, is scheduled for September 7.
Anthony Friedman, the attorney listed for Ampersand Publishing in the bankruptcy filing, did not immediately return a phone call or email seeking comment. McCaw could not be reached.
At its peak, the newspaper, founded in 1855, had a daily circulation of 45,000 and was published seven days a week, serving Santa Barbara, an upscale city of 90,000 people. Columnist Thomas M. Storke won a Pulitzer Prize in 1962 for a series of editorials on the John Birch Society.
McCaw, then a billionaire local philanthropist active on environmental and animal rights issues, bought the daily from The New York Times Co. in October 2000 and a few months later, she and her fiancé, Arthur von Weisenberger, named themselves interim co-editors.
Six years later, Jerry Roberts, editor of the Santa Barbara News-Press, quit the paper along with four other editors and a columnist to protest McCaw’s actions which they said undermined the paper’s credibility. The editors who resigned cited the editors’ interference in the stories, which they said compromised the ethics of the paper. In one example, editors alleged that McCaw was against publishing an article about an editor’s arrest for drunk driving and later stepped in to stop a second article.
The editors who resigned were also unhappy that McCaw had appointed the newspaper’s editorial page editor as acting editor.
On the one hand, you have someone who writes editorials and on the other hand who edits reports. There’s an inherent conflict, Don Murphy, who quit his job as newspaper editor, told the AP at the time.
The paper’s closure is no big surprise, Roberts said Monday. The newspaper has been on a downward slope for a while.
But the fact that the community has lost its only newspaper is indescribably sad, he added.
Santa Barbara, which sits along the coast about 100 miles northwest of Los Angeles, is known for its stunning geography and vineyards, attracting tourists and celebrities alike for its mild climate and gorgeous views. The nearby town of Montecito was the site of deadly landslides in 2018 that killed 23 people.
About half of registered voters in Santa Barbara County are Democrats while about a quarter are Republicans, statistics that mirror the rest of the state. Under McCaw’s leadership, the newspaper in 2016 was among the few to endorse Republican Donald Trump for president. Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton won nearly twice as many votes in the county. McCaw personally wrote an op-ed endorsing Trump again in 2020.
The community still has a weekly newspaper, The Independent, as well as the Noozhawk digital site. However, the nearest major daily newspapers are now in San Luis Obispo to the north and Los Angeles to the south.
The Press-News shutdown is the latest example of a struggling media outlet, said Tim Franklin, a local news expert at Northwestern Universitys Medill School of Journalism.
We lose an average of two newspapers a week in the United States,” Franklin said. Were on track to have lost about a third of all logs by 2025.
Media companies must compete with Google, Facebook and Amazon, which absorb a large share of the advertising market, and have yet to find a profitable business model for local news, he said.
The local news crisis is happening in every corner of the country, including cities and affluent suburbs, he added.
The Los Angeles Times recently announced layoffs and earlier this month sold The Union of San Diego-Tribune at MediaNews Groupwhich owns hundreds of newspapers across the country.
The Union-Tribune, which covers California’s second-largest city, is now owned by the same chain that owns a host of Southern California newspapers. The parent company is Alden Global Capitalwho bought up newspapers across the country and faced criticism for cutting budgets and cutting jobs.
In January, the Mail Tribune, one of Oregon’s oldest operating newspapers, has closedclaiming that falling ad spending and difficulty hiring staff precipitated the shutdown.
The Medford, Oregon-based newspaper stopped producing a print edition in September, but continued to operate in digital format until the shutdown.
