You need the glamor of a grand opening: American actors’ strike begins to bite on the red carpet | American Actors Strike 2023

MArgot Robbies world tour of Barbie outfits did not reach New York. A projection of a future mega-franchise inspired by Mattel dolls replaced a premiere. With the actors on strike, it was a PR stiff, but one that went unnoticed during the year, a $100 million ($80 million) all-rosy marketing campaign leading to the movies’ US$155 million opening weekend.

So did Oppenheimer, whose US premiere was boycotted by its stars Cillian Murphy, Florence Pugh, Matt Damon, Emily Blunt and Robert Downey Jr, leaving director Christopher Nolan to walk a carpet to a screening to celebrate the team and craftsmen who went into making this historic film, according to Universal Pictures.

Beyond the red carpet, stars of summer box office epics, including Tom Cruises Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One, which opened a week before Barbie and Oppenheimer, are also not allowed under Screen Actors Guild/American Federation of Television and Radio Artists guidelines (Case-After) to appear on TV shows, participate in interviews or post projects on social media while the strike is in effect, which could last until January.

While the Barbie juggernaut navigated the effects of the strike on its opening weekend, other movies may not be so lucky. It’s incredibly damaging to everyone in terms of major epics, says London-based PR agent Mark Borkowski. Indiana Jones and Mission: Impossible almost crossed the line. But that doesn’t seem to affect Barbie in Leicester Square, you can’t walk anywhere without seeing lines of pink people.

If summer blockbusters are only slightly affected so far, it may be because Hollywood studios and streamers, targeted by striking actors and writers over pay and AI concerns, managed to delay the start of action by a few weeks, allowing Cannes to continue and studios summer blockbusters to launch unaffected.

Last week, Sag-Aftra executives outlined the status of talks with the companies when contract talks broke down. We’ve made progress on some things, but from day one they haven’t meaningfully engaged on the most critical issues, they said. The studios, represented by the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), blamed Sag-Aftra for walking away first.

But already many non-union workers in creative fields, from set designers to stylists to hair and makeup artists, are feeling the effects of the production shutdown. Now Sag-Aftra has published guidelines on how social influencerswhich she does not represent, should work during the strike, in particular by avoiding the promotion of studio projects.

Any non-member seeking Sag-Aftra membership who performs covered work or services for a business hit during the strike will not be eligible for Sag-Aftra membership, the guild said in an FAQ.

For professions that generally work alongside actors and screenwriters, the situation is also complex. Were allowed to do non-union and commercials, but everyone’s so worried, says New York hairstylist Alesha Oak, who had worked on a Ryan Murphy production until the strike. I’m a single mom, so not working isn’t ideal. If we don’t work, we don’t contribute to health insurance, so a lot of people can lose their coverage.

Ryan Brinkley, 45, a craftsman who had built sets for a Netflix series until it was shut down on June 9 after the writers’ strike kicked off, says he was initially unsure of the strikers’ demands.

At first, I thought there were too many writers and they wanted too much. Would they drop their pens and step onto the picket lines with us, the unions? But they haven’t gotten a new contract for 40 or 60 years. They need royalties to survive between jobs. So I’m supportive, but it still hurts a lot of people below the line.

The crisis, at least in terms of marketing, could come later this summer. Last week, Venice film festival director Alberto Barbera said the festival, which opens at the end of August, is working on a pan-European festival regardless of the participation of American films. We act to create an alternative program, he reportedly told the staff.

The Toronto Film Festival, which takes place in September, is in wait-and-see mode as to whether it will be a season without movie stars. We will continue planning for this year’s festival in hopes of a quick resolution in the coming weeks, festival organizers Deadline.

In some ways, the effects of the strike on film production and marketing are akin to those of the pandemic, a crippling mix of shutdowns and workarounds accompanied by fears that one misstep could end a career.

You need the glamor of an opening, so everyone is paralyzed by that, Borkowski says. The bottom line is whether people can market a movie without the grand opening and stars showing up to create their moment.

The Screen Actors Guild allowed 39 independent productions to shoot during the strike. The list, according to Variety, includes Mother Mary, starring Anne Hathaway and Michaela Coel; Death of a Unicorn, with Paul Rudd and Jenna Ortega; Amziah King’s Rivals, starring Matthew McConaughey, and Flight Risk, starring Mark Wahlberg and directed by Mel Gibson.

For some stars, strikes may not immediately affect their income. The global film industry’s annual revenue in 2022 was $77 billion, less than a quarter of the $270 billion global luxury goods market. For many actors, a film is a step towards a beauty contract or an ambassador for one of the French or Italian luxury houses.

Sag-Aftra chairman Fran Drescher speaking at union offices earlier this month after talks broke down with the Alliance of Film and Television Producers. Photograph: Mike Blake/Reuters

And under strike rules, actors appearing on network shows like soap operas, variety shows, talk shows, reality shows and game shows are allowed to work. Importantly, Sag actors are still allowed to model or do commercials for fashion, beauty, and lifestyle companies.

For red carpet stylists and a traveling team of hair and makeup artists on press tours, the effects of the strike could be severe.

There’s a kind of love affair between fashion and cinema, says Italian Vogue stylist Rushka Bergman. An actor can’t walk the red carpet without a stylist and a crew, and if you don’t have a red carpet because the actors are unionized, the stylists, makeup artists, and hairstylists have lost their jobs. But an actor can still work in the fashion industry as a model.

A London-based fashion designer said the strike would likely make it easier to book actors for shoots.

From an article published in Popbitch GQ’s annual GQ Heroes event at Soho Farmhouse, a semi-rural branch of London’s Soho House members’ club, on Friday was missing its expected stars Bryan Cranston, Chris Hemsworth and Jennifer Coolidge, who the outlet said had all been lined up to give the whole affair some A-list shine, at 3,000 a ticket.

There are signs that the Hollywood-focused film industry is transforming, like the music industry, into a complement to the deep-pocketed luxury industry. Kering-owned fashion house Saint Laurent recently launched a full production studio and signed on to filmmakers Pedro Almodvar and David Cronenberg for projects.

Kering is also said to be in talks to buy CAA, the Hollywood talent agency, for $7 billion. The deal, which is believed to be at an advanced stage, would give the luxury conglomerate direct access to film and music stars being paid to populate the front rows of runway shows.

If this sounds like Hollywood studios are being challenged to strike deals, it’s only because Hollywood and luxury fashion brands need stars more than stars need them, at least in some cases.

It’s about the brand, what you stand for, and how you use your channels accordingly, says Borkowski. Some of these channels, like Instagram, are so powerful that some people are followed by more people than the businesses that need them on their red carpet or magazine cover.

Attending fashion events could be an easy way for an actor to stay in the spotlight as the red carpet and talk shows are banned. But promoting themselves while the rest of their industry is unemployed has its dangers, says a New York fashion agent.

Luxury brands focus on celebrities, so you’ll always see them. But actors are loyal to their community, so for an actor to come out now and present something for x amount of money would be deaf. It’s not going to do much for their profile or their credibility.

Borkowski says decisions about the work of luxury brands will be based on what other players do in terms of image, how they handle their brand’s business opportunities, and who they endorse or sponsor.

He says it’s difficult to get stars on the red carpet anyway, especially in Europe, with its small individual markets, where images don’t require constant polishing. This strike may make people think: what is the red carpet for? It may not be as necessary as people think.