Just for Laughs Reveals New Faces in Comedy Talent Roster – The Hollywood Reporter





The Just for Laughs Comedy Festival has unveiled its list of top up-and-coming comedians in New York, Los Angeles and beyond, who are set to take part in the New Faces of Comedy showcase later this week. The event is a traditional launch pad for top Hollywood talent like Kevin Hart, Amy Schumer, Kumail Nanjiani and Jimmy Fallon. Their career success makes New Faces the industry’s biggest coming-out party for emerging talent. Young hopefuls eyeing Hollywood development deals take to the mic at Just for Laughs in Montreal to make a club audience laugh as talent scouts, comedy agents and managers, TV executives and Los Angeles club bookers look on. No pressure there. Abbott Elementary School Creator Quinta Brunson, who will receive the Best Actress award at the Just For Laughs ComedyPro conference later this week, was part of the New Faces comic discovery program in 2017. For three days, seven New Faces categories will be presented in Montreal with shows hosted by Langston Kerman, Chris Redd, Mark Forward, Nath Valvo, Darcy Michael and Jeremy Baer. Mike Birbiglia, Ali Wong, Tom Segura, Iliza Shlesinger, W. Kamau Bell, K. Trevor Wilson, Fortune Feimster, Pete Davidson and Ramy Youssef are other New Faces alumni to rise to fame in Hollywood. “New Faces continues to be an iconic milestone for comics entering the industry. With the massive impact of virtual entertainment, the unique opportunity for everyone from undiscovered talent to industry decision makers to be in the same room is nothing short of remarkable,” said Bruce Hills, President of Just For Laughs, in a statement. The full list of New Faces showcase talents for 2023 follows, with bios available on the JFL website. 1. The New Faces of Comedy 1 & 2 You smoke Abe

Darius Bennett

Troy Bond

Zach Brazao

Tommy Brenan

Nico Carney

Morgan Jay

Dan the Dead

Leslie Liao

Sam Morrison

Chike Robinson

Kelly Ryan

Brittany Schmitt

Anna Seregina

Sahib Sing

Sahana Srinivasan

Derrick Strup

Audrey Stewart

Saul Trujillo

Asha Neighborhood

Maggie Winters 2. New faces: characters (improvisation) Chris Cafero

Parker Callahan

Carl Foreman Jr.

Chris Kleckner

Evan Mills

Hannah Pilkes

Laura Ramoso

Susan’s Song

Chloe Troast 3. New faces: not transplanted Clara Blackstone

Liz White

Aldo Campana

Amenah Imani

Ibhan Kulkarni

Neil Lynskey

Max Manticoff

Lukas McCrary

Wellington Ojukwu

Bianca Parato 4. New Faces: Canada spencer adams

Brendan D’Souza

michelle forrest

Dakota Ray Hebert

Faris Hytiaa

Moe Ismail

Maddy Kelly

Natasha Lyn Myles

Henry Sir

Ryan Williams 5. New faces: international Ceyla AB

Brennan Reece

Kate Boyle

Abhay Nadk Karni

Sarah Keyworth

Glenn Moore

James Roque

Amy Gledhill

Emmanuel Sonubi

Tom Walker 6. New faces: creators Caroline Banewicz

Benfield Cliff

Heather Chelan

Diviner Gant

Leo Gonzalez

Hayley Morris

