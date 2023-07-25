Did you know that Masaan wasn’t really Vicky Kaushal’s first album in Bollywood? Find out what was





Vicky Kaushal, son of action director Sham Kaushal, is known for his performance in Masaan. The actor, who played Deepak Kumar Chaudhary in the 2015 film, is still known for a few scenes. This includes the dukh kaahe khatam nahi hota dialogue, which is now a famous meme. From there, Vicky appeared in Raman Raghav 2.0, Raazi and Sanju which put her in the spotlight. The 2019 acting film Uri: The Surgical Strike changed his career. These films marked a stepping stone for the actor to rise to fame in Bollywood for who he is today. However, Masaan wasn’t really Vicky’s first film. The actor was assistant director on Anurag Kashyaps Gangs of Wasseypur and then appeared in two feature films before the release of Masaans. They were: Luv Shuv Tey Chicken Khurana: In the film, there are two timelines and Vicky Kaushal played the younger version character of Omi Khurana, while Kunal Kapoor portrayed the older Omi Khurana. The story revolves around Omi, who returns to his ancestral village in Punjab to retrieve a secret family recipe for a chicken dish called Chicken Khurana in order to save his family’s restaurant from bankruptcy. Vicky Kaushals’ performance as Young Omi received praise from audiences and critics alike, showcasing his acting talent even before he gained widespread recognition for his later roles. In Bombay Velvet, Vicky Kaushal played the character of Johnny Balraj, a resourceful boxer who aspires to make it big in the city. The film follows his journey as he becomes involved with a media mogul played by Karan Johar and the events that unfold leading to various twists and turns in his life. The film received mixed reviews from critics and audiences, but Vicky Kaushal’s performance was appreciated and contributed to its growing popularity in the film industry. About the Author: Chandragupta is part of human brain and generative AI. The former provides the intellect while the latter does the heavy lifting of an artificial neural network. The name, if you haven’t already figured it out, is a backronym of ChatGPT.

