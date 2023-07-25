Hollywood at a standstill with writers and actors on strike





Ongoing strikes among the WGA and SAG-AFTRA unions have paralyzed much of Hollywood. It’s been nearly three months since thousands of screenwriters left work. After weeks of talks that failed to produce results satisfying SAG-AFTRA’s demands, they were joined by the actors’ union on July 14. What do you want to know On May 2, 11,500 Writers Guild of America screenwriters left work

Actors represented by SAG-AFTRA went on strike on July 14

Sixty-five thousand actors halted productions as talks broke down with the Alliance of Film and TV Producers SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher gave an impassioned speech announcing that the unions, around 160,000 members, would begin showing up on the picket lines. In a statement released shortly after, the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers or AMPTP said, A strike is certainly not the outcome we hoped for because studios cannot function without the artists who bring our television shows and movies to life. The Union has unfortunately chosen a path which will lead to financial hardship for countless thousands of people who depend on the industry. The last time the Writers Guild and the Actors Union went on strike was in 1960. Veteran entertainment journalist John Horn joined “Inside the Issues” host Alex Cohen to talk about this double work stoppage. Whenever people go on strike in Hollywood, it’s either at the dawn of a new technology or trying to catch up with it, he said. One of the writers’ concerns is the advancement of artificial intelligence. If you’ve seen the new avatar, they basically map the bodies of the human actors and then place them on the physique of the animated characters, Horn explained. If they map your face and body, you could appear in any movie. They might set up dialogue based on things you’ve done in the past where you’re not actually in this movie or not actually on this set.” Another concern is salary and how much some people at the top earn compared to writers and actors. Inflation is the highest it’s been in 42 years,” Horn said. “So when they say it’s the biggest increase in 35 years, they’re seven years too short. This payment is a one-time payment that is fixed. So it doesn’t matter if your show is a success or a failure, you get nothing based on its popularity. And it’s a fundamental change from what it was before.” Another sticking point is now a lot that some people at the top are earning. Disney CEO Bob Iger has the potential to earn $31 million on his current deal. Iger told CNBC that union expectations were unrealistic. Most actors and writers earn a reasonable middle-class working income. And if they don’t work or receive residuals from streaming, they could lose their health insurance, he said. When someone makes $25 billion a year and complains that writers are asking too much when the business is built on the creative content of those writers, it seems a little off. Share your thoughts at Inside the Issues and watch Monday through Friday at 8 p.m. and 11 p.m. on Spectrum News 1.

