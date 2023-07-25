Doja Cat blasts her own fans on social media | Entertainment
Doja Cat slammed some of her own fans on social media.
The 27-year-old rap star – whose real name is Amala Dlamini – lashed out at some of her fans in a series of now-deleted Twitter posts.
The ‘Juicy’ hitmaker wrote on the microblogging platform: “My fans can’t call themselves s***. If you call yourself a ‘kitten’ or f****** ‘kittenz’ it means you need to hang up your phone and get a job and help your parents with the house
“My life my rules my style my attitude (sic)”
Doja’s comments were later questioned by one of her fans, who pointed out that they had been supporting her “through thick and thin”.
In response, Doja said, “nobody forced you to know why you talk to me like you’re my mother b**** you talk like crazy. (sic)”
Meanwhile, Doja previously admitted to being inspired by Nicki Minaj, who fans are often referred to as Barbz.
The rapper was smitten with Nicki’s success and her approach to her music career.
She told Elle magazine: “I think as a businesswoman she really inspired me.
“The way Nicki can stand seemed almost alien to me, because I was like a little kid, trapped in her room, watching YouTube videos. And at the time, I was like, fuck, this is dope.'”
Despite this, Doja confessed that she would like to take a step back from her music career and pursue some of her other interests, such as fashion and beauty.
However, the rap star knows she needs to dedicate meaningful time to her ambitions.
She said, “It’s just not realistic and it’s not fun, to be honest, when you have to rush through things. So it’s something I really want to do, but I just want to do it. So I would take a break from music.”
