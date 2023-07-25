In ‘Barbie’, the smash hit of ‘Oppenheimer’, audiences send a message to Hollywood: Give us something new

NEW YORK (AP) In the huge film weekend of Barbie and Oppenheimer, there were many winners. Greta Gerwig, who marked the history of female directors. Christopher Nolan, who set a non-Batman career record. Cinemas, more crowded than at any time after the pandemic. lovers of unlikely dual features. The colour pink. Box of matches twenty.

But one of the most important triumphs of Barbenheimer’s cinematic monsoon was originality. Here are two movies that aren’t sequels or reboots pushing the box office to heights not seen in years. Barbie and Oppenheimer have become a meme due to their global differences, but they are each indelibly the work of these filmmakers.

Barbie, based on the Mattel doll, had extremely well-known intellectual property. And the story of J. Robert Oppenheimer and the atomic bomb comes from not a moment in history. Nolan is also a brand.

Barbenheimer didn’t just turn gold at the box office. When everything is settled, this weekend will likely turn out to be the fourth biggest box office weekend of all time. Waves of pink-clad moviegoers passed under cardboard palm trees on Barbenheimer’s wild first day. Barbie didn’t just break the opening weekend record for 2023; It also smashed the weekend’s first record for a film directed by a woman. The very online confrontation between Greta Gerwigs Barbie and Christopher Nolans Oppenheimer began with a date: July 21.

But Hollywood’s greatest zeitgeist in years was propelled by a pair of films with no Roman numerals, Jedi or superheroes in sight. At the same time, some of cinema’s most trusted franchises, from Marvel to Fast and the Furious, are no longer leading the pack.

The movie industry may be changing. The public shows a renewed taste for something fresh. Barbenheimer could, perhaps, be a turning point.

I always joked that if there was one tornado movie that worked, next year there would be three tornado movies. There’s an internal bias in doing what works, says IMAX general manager Richard Gelfond. Hopefully these original movies by big name filmmakers will convince the studios to lean in that direction rather than do the safe thing.

The numbers don’t lie, Gelfond added.

Barbenheimer, the social media-fueled merger of Greta Gerwigs Barbie and Christopher Nolans Oppenheimer brought moviegoers back to the cinema in record numbers over the weekend. Los Angeles Alamo Drafthouse Cinema has added an extra element to the summer blockbuster battle: Life Size: A Barbie Tribute Drag Show. (July 24)

And the numbers are staggering. The total box office in U.S. and Canadian theaters over the weekend was over $300 million, the fourth highest on record. Warner Bros. Barbie grossed $162 million domestically, the best opening of the year. Universals Oppenheimer took in $82.4 million. These results, critically acclaimed and months of a double-duty viral drum beatnearly doubled expectations and amazed Hollywood.

In Barbenheimer’s wake, many hope Hollywood will learn another lesson than greenlight more toy adaptations and the inevitable Barbie sequel.

Everyone is out this weekend for two ORIGINAL, smart, quality movies, Clare Binns, managing director of independent distributor Picturehouse, wrote on Twitter. That’s what the public wants. Reboots, superheroes and films with inflated budgets that often cover a lack of ideas, it’s time to take stock. No algorithms this weekend.

Lately, some of the biggest movie franchises have shown signs of wear and tear.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Fate, coming 42 years after Raiders of the Lost Ark, has failed to catch fire in theaters. It grossed $335 million worldwide on a budget more than double that of Barbie, which cost $145 million.

The 10th Fast and the Furious film, Fast X, was a domestic dud, although international sales were robust. Within three days, Barbie has already surpassed its North American total of $145.9 million.

The seventh Mission: Impossible film, Dead Reckoning, part one, disappointed expectations before being blown away by Barbenheimer. It was down 64% in its second weekend.

Meanwhile, recent Marvel movies and DC movies haven’t approached the kinds of revenue once assured comic book adaptations. Marvels Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, grossing $843 million worldwide, was a big seller, but films like Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and The Flash fell well short of expectations.

The nostalgia industry is going nowhere, and neither is Hollywood’s reliance on remakes and sequels. Over the past few years, the top 10 box office movies, one movie was a reboot (The Batman) and the rest were sequels.

But such over-reliance on the more-of-the-same was sure to run out of steam one day, and this year’s top performers are coming from new places.

The movie Super Mario Bros. (1.3 billion dollars worldwide) is not an idea of ​​cutting-edge cinema, but it reflects Hollywoods new embrace of the gaming industry giant.

The second biggest hit of the year, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse ($375.2 million domestically) is yet another Spider-Man film. But he and his predecessor, Into the Spider-Verse, are determined to shake up comic book convention and expand the notion of who a superhero can be.

Originality may be riskier for studios, but the payoff can be immense ask james cameron. Its reigning franchise goliath, Avatar, hit $2.3 billion with Avatar: The Way of Water, a futuristic sci-fi epic that essentially created its own IP.

What else works? Films that appeal to historically underserved audiences. Creed III, with Michael B. Jordan, exceeded expectations in March and ended up with over $275 million worldwide on a $75 million budget. Sound of Freedom, from faith-based distributor Angel Studios, earned $124 million in three weeks, despite its distributor using an unusual Pay it Forward buying scheme.

And of course, horror remains the easiest money. Insidious: The Red Door is just the latest in a long and bloody line of low-budget, high-performance Blumhouse titles. It grossed $156 million worldwide on a budget of $16 million.

Barbie and Oppenheimer are expected to play strongly for weeks. They reminded everyone of the unlimited cultural power of cinema. When stars, marketing muscle and cinematic vision collide, anything can happen. And, of course, it doesn’t hurt when their names form a fun nickname.

Whether that momentum wears off in the final weeks of summer will depend on a string of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, Haunted Mansion, Gran Turismo, Strays, Blue Beetle releases that may struggle to keep the spark alive. During this time, the continuous strike of actors and screenwriters started to wreak havoc with the fall movie schedule e. hollywood stay locked in a battle for his future.

Since the pandemic, studio and theater owners have tried a variety of ways to bring moviegoers back to theaters after the rush to streaming platforms, from Tom Cruise jumping off a cliff to $3 tickets for one day. But it could be that what moviegoers crave most is the chance to see something new.

Mark Harris, author of Hollywood History Images at one revolution: Five Movies and the Birth of the New Hollywood, believes that a developing shift has become unmistakable.

In Pictures at a Revolution, I wrote that an unexpected big hit is far more disruptive to the Hollywood system than a big flop, Harris wrote on Twitter. Here we are: TWO surprise hits that suggest bringing people back to the movies by giving them what they haven’t seen, not what they have.

