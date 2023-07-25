Entertainment
Wall Street analysts land on Hollywood
Claire Atkinson is a new editor at The Ankler. She is currently also the host of her own The MediaMix Podcastand founder of the newsletter of the same name.
If you want to know which investors think about the Hollywood strikes and the media industry right now, take a look at stock prices.
Two years ago, as movie chains reopened after the pandemic and Disney struggled with the actress Scarlett Johansson after changing Black Widow on streaming, the company’s stock price was $176. On Friday, the stock closed at $87.
During the same period, Shari Redstones Paramount Global fell $40 on July 21, 2021 to $15.50, and shares of Jim Dolans AMC Networks went from $52 to $13. Indeed, even taking into account last year’s Netflix correction, entertainment stocks are still down one additional 30-50 percent.
The media sector is suffering and the strikes, mandated by the actors union SAG-AFTRA and the writers union WGA, are making matters worse.
Despite criticism from Hollywood executives that the strikes were poorly timed, some Wall Street analysts see the wisdom in a quick settlement.
Michael Pacher, research analyst at Wedbush Securities, is more pointed: The market thinks all CEOs are idiots, and generally sides with the unions.
He adds: A higher salary may be difficult to approve, but the protections against residual use of content and against AI make perfect sense for most people, and media companies are uncompromising and unapologetic.
Indeed, it’s hard to find anyone on the analyst side feeling warm and fuzzy about Hollywood right now.
Investors were down in the media sector before the strikes and that didn’t help, says James Dixa former Wedbush analyst now covering the TMT sector with CryptoOracle, a New York-based investment advisory firm.
I think investors think about it based on the issues they raise; the implications of these issues for subscription growth and retention of new shows. The fact that [share] prices are falling indicates concerns about the overall model. Cord cutting has come to streaming.
He says investors are taking a moment to step back and crystallize where things stand, weighing a much broader set of topics beyond the strikes, such as the impact of AI, and how the rapid acceleration of new technologies will affect things like time spent watching entertainment or interacting on social media.
Dix thinks there’s a chance that AI will make social media even stickier than before and could hurt the value of library programming and have a ripple effect on the residuals paid out to writers and actors. The AI becomes your best friend, it knows you well. He can know the habits and tastes of 100 people like you, he says. The more time spent on social media, the less goes to media companies.
TikTok, for example, has a projected user base of 834 million subscribers by the end of this year and is expected to reach one billion within the next two years, according to Insider Intelligence. There are signs that its growth is eating away at mainstream media coffers. It is expected to bring in $6 billion in ad revenue this year. (TikTok makes a counter-argument that it also drives discovery, increasing video viewership on other streaming services.)
During a telephone interviewsenior vice president of Moodys Neil Begley said if the strikes in Hollywood continued past the end of the year, it would lead to weaker balance sheets and weaker credit metrics. It estimates the costs of a settlement in a new report released last week. For the three [unions], it is a range of 450 to 600 million dollars (including the DGA). This is what we think is the increased annual cost to studios that would last for three years.
While Hollywood unions have been on strike before, Begley describes the current moment as a perfect storm, as traditional media companies still seek to slow declining profits from their broadcast and cable businesses while pouring billions into loss-making streaming services and battling interest rates and continued inflation.
Alice Ender, Research Director at Enders Analysis in the UK, notes that big media companies have also had to bear much higher production costs due to Covid-19 protections: This strike is really centered on the high end of studios because they are the ones with the big money.
Simply put, the higher strike-related costs are negative credit at a time when Paramount, Warner and Disney are burdened with heavy borrowing. Streaming costs have resulted in very high debt to EBITDA for some of these companies. Paramount Global is in the five-fold range, which is inconsistent with where their credit rating is around a two-fold multiple, Begley says, pointing out that Warner and Disney are also at elevated levels relative to their debt ratings.
To make matters worse, as we now know, Wall Street rewarded media companies that could move quickly until this narrative hit the buffers in April 2022, when Netflix lost 200,000 subscribers, reported a bad quarter, and saw its stock price plunge.
After that, Wall Street decided to replace subscriber growth at all costs with profits, Begley says. And media companies have had to pivot quickly, laying off thousands of workers, canceling shows and putting assets on the line, along with consolidation plans.
Were in the demonstration phase for many of these companies, Begley said. They will continue to be depressed. He says traditional media stocks will suffer unless they can return to growing scale and become top streamers with over 200 million subscribers globally (for context: Max is at 97 million in Q1; Paramount+ at 60 million). This scenario requires more content spending and expansion, not consumer price increases that shrink the base, he believes. For now, only Netflix and Disney are there.
Light Shed Partners Rich green field told CNBC on July 13, This is not what the industry needed Some of the CEOs are talking about how this will help free cash flow, I think it’s very short term.
Strikes help Netflix in some ways. Co-CEO Ted Sarandos said on the July 19 earnings call that the spending cuts following the strikes would raise the outlook for free cash flow by $1.5 billion to $5 billion in 2023. (Free cash flow is operating cash flow minus expenses.) That’s more money to invest in intellectual property and overseas productions.
Enders adds that Netflix is protected like the others are not. The BBC licenses Netflix and no strike would affect that, she said, adding that Netflix doesn’t have the problem of a big theatrical company either.
Greenfield raises another tricky question in terms of strike resolution to determine what success is. squid game was a big Netflix hit, but no one can say what the dollar contribution to Netflix is. Is it because you are staying longer and not canceling or is it because a lot of people are watching this week? Greenfield said on CNBC. Even so, he argued, the studios would concede that writers’ pay had to change.
Despite the criticism On the bad timing of strikes involving media companies, some Wall Street analysts see the wisdom of a quick settlement. Wedbush Securities Pachter adds: Higher pay may be hard to approve, but the residual use of content and AI protections make perfect sense to most people, and media companies are uncompromising and unapologetic.
He says CEO of Disney Bob Igers comments about the strikers being unreasonable do not resonate with investors. It’s his job to find a reasonable compromise and not stop production, and he fails miserably.
Are there any reason to celebrate given strikes, generative AI, the move to streaming and competition from social media? The positive story for Wall Street, Dix concludes, is that it will force people to look for new business models and you are negative until you find one.
