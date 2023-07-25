From Shweta Tiwari to Vinod Khanna

There are many talented names in Pakistani film and television, also known as Lollywood. Be it Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan, Saba Qamar, Hamsa Ali Abbasi, Imran Abbas or Sajal Aly Mawra Hocane, etc., these Pakistani celebrities have proven their immense talent with their work over these years.

However, some Indian artists have worked in Pakistani films and dramas and have impressed audiences with their talent. These Indian stars are already well established in the Indian entertainment industry, but they have dared to step out of their horizon to entertain their neighboring country.

#1. Shweta Tiwari

Beautiful actress, Shweta Tiwari rose to fame with Kasauti Zindagi Kay and later featured in numerous shows. The gorgeous actress made a Pakistani film titled Sultanate in 2014, which also starred actor Ahsaan Khan. She played the role of “Pari” in the film.

#2. Arbaaz Khan

Arbaaz Khan, who made his acting debut as an antagonist in Bollywood film, Darar was popularly known for his works in movies like What did you like and what did you see, Weekly Malamaal, Dabangg and a few others. The handsome actor worked in a Pakistani film called Godfather: the legend continueswhere he played the role of ‘Shakir Khan’.

#3. Kirron Kher

Actress, TV personality and MP for Rajya Sabha, Kirron Kher is one of the big names in Bollywood. Her effortless performances in movies like Begum Sardari, Devdas, Hand Hoon Na, Friendly and many others have earned him much recognition. In 2003, Kirron made a Pakistani film titled Pani calm, in which she played the role of a Pakistani widow, whose life changed after the partition. Kirron’s splendid performance in the film won her the Best Actress award at the Locarno Film Festival in Switzerland.

#4. Naseeruddin Shah

A pioneer of Indian cinema, Naseeruddin Shah needs no introduction as the actor is hailed for his intense and effortless acting. Apart from some terrific Indian movies, Naseeruddin Shah has also proven himself by starring in two hit Pakistani movies. In 2007, Naseeruddin starred in the film, For God, which also starred Fawad Khan, Shaan Shahid and Iman Ali. He also made another Pakistani film, Zinda Bhag in 2013, which also became a blockbuster.

#5. pure man

Having played various roles in several languages, Om Puri was considered one of the best actors in world cinema. The recipient of two national awards, Om Puri was known for his sustained author roles. Om Puri has appeared in some Pakistani films, among them actor in law was the one released in 2016, which earned huge applause.

#6. Vinod Khanna

Born in Peshawar (now Pakistan) to a Hindu Punjabi family, Vinod Khanna was born to shine. His good looks and versatile play have won him huge recognition across the world. Some of his most memorable performances include Mera Gaon Mera Desh, The Burning Train, Kudrat, Qurbani, chandni, Jurm and a few others. In 2007, Vinod Khanna starred in the Pakistani Urdu film, Godfather: the legend continues.

#7. neha dupia

Actress and former Miss India, Neha Dhupia made her Bollywood debut in 2003 with the film, Qayamat: the city under threat and rose to fame with the film, Julie. With some stellar performances in movies like Hush chup ke, myth, ParentsAnd a thursday, Neha has proven her acting skills. In 2008, Neha acted in a Pakistani film, Kabhi pyar na karnawhich also starred Veena Malik, Zara Sheikh and Moammar Rana.

#8. Gulshan Grover

Bollywood villain, Gulshan Grover is known for playing negative roles. Gulshan has appeared in over 100 films and made a huge impact with his Bad Man image. Some of his notable roles in Bollywood include Vijaypath, Raja Babou, Dilwale, stamp, AGA, Criminal, The player, Hera Phéri, Bandit, and much more. Gulshan also played a negative role in the Pakistani film, Virsareleased in 2010, which also starred actor Arya Babbar.

#9. Sarah Khan

Popular TV series actress, Sara Khan rose to fame with her series, Farewell. She was also seen on the show, Simar’s in-laws and the controversial reality TV show, Great leader. His first Pakistani soap opera was Khudi Bay in 2016, where she played the role of ‘Fiza’. In 2017, Sara also starred in another series titled Laikin.

#ten. Akashdeep Saigal

Popular Indian serial actor, Akashdeep Saigal is best known for playing the role of a villain in the serial, Because the mother-in-law is always the daughter-in-law. Akashdeep has been seen in various other TV shows like Let’s kiss, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, Kush is Tara, Great leader and many more. In 2014, Akashdeep played a villainous character in the Pakistani film, Sultanate.

#11. Johnny Lever

A popular comedian, Johnny Lever is popular for his comedic roles in Indian cinema. The actor has tickled the amusement bones of the public with movies like Baazigar, Awara Paagal Deewana, Dilwale, Indian, Koï…Mil Gaya, Phir Hera Phéri, Badshah and much more. In 2010, Johnny Lever starred in a Pakistani film titled Love me Ghoumwhich also featured Pakistani stars, Moammar Rana and Reema Khan.

#12. Shilpa Shukla

Bollywood actress, Shilpa Shukla, who gained recognition with her role as “Bindia Naik” in the film, Chak De! India made amazing movies like Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi, Bhindi Bazaar, BA pass and a few others. But before making her Hindi film debut, Shilpa made her acting debut with Pakistani film, Pani calm in 2003.

These talented Indian celebrities have proven that art knows no boundaries. Just like in India, these Indian celebrities also enjoy huge fan base in Pakistan.

