Charleston vodka company signs ownership deal with actor Jeremy Renner | Food





You’ve seen it in hit thrillers like ‘The Hurt Locker’, ‘The Town’, ‘The Avengers’ and ‘The Bourne Legacy’. You have heard of his healing from a horrible snowplow accidentin Nevada, a traumatic experience that resulted in more than 30 broken bones. Today, actor Jeremy Renner lays claim to a Charleston vodka business. The 52-year-old announced that he purchased a piece of Sweet Grass Vodka at his home in Reno, Nevada on July 23. Plans are underway to bring Renner to the Charleston distillery as part of a bottle signing tour that will also stop in Texas. While in Charleston, Renner will work with the distillery on an exclusive Sweet Grass flavor to be released in the future. “I’m so grateful for the progress I’ve made since the start of this year, which has allowed me to move forward with my interest in Sweet Grass Vodka,”said Renner on Instagram. “Their mission is rooted in community and shared experience, which is why as soon as I tried I knew I wanted to be a part of it.” Sweet Grass’s 100% potato vodka has been made and bottled in Charleston since 2022, when it opened a distillery and tasting lounge in a 7,000 square foot space on the ground floor of The Refinery, a three-story mixed-use building. Another 25,000 square foot non-traveling facility has allowed co-owners Jarrod and Alicia Swanger of Mount Pleasant to expand production ever since. The Charleston Tasting Room at 1640 Meeting Street Road offers signature cocktails all made with house Sweet Grass Vodka. On the production side, Sweet Grass will soon expand its distribution to 37 states and hit the shelves of Kroger stores nationwide. The partnership with Renner has been ongoing since October 2022, but talks broke down while the actor was recovering from his accident. Since then, Renner, who makes his own bootleg jalapeno liquor, has become passionate about the Sweet Grass product, Jarrod Swanger said. Ownership terms were not disclosed, but Swanger said Renner would be a “full-fledged brand owner.” “We started interviewing quite a few celebrities, and Jeremy, we knew it was him,” Swanger said. “He loved our story and we loved his. We knew it was a perfect partnership.” Sweet Grass Vodka is open Wednesday through Sunday. For more information, visitsweetgrassvodka.com. We publish our free Food & Dining newsletter every Wednesday at 10 a.m. to keep you up to date with everything happening in Charleston’s culinary scene. Register today!

