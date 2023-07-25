Hollywood strikes could cost economy $4 billion: strategist

Hollywood actors and writers are teaming up on the picket line for the first time since 1960. The Milken Institute’s chief global strategist, Kevin Klowden, says the strikes could cost the economy up to $4 billion. Klowden explains how the Milken Institute studied various companies that support the entertainment industry and found that the strike “impacted all kinds of things in everyday life that you wouldn’t think of”. Klowden says the longer-term impacts of the conflict could affect local businesses nationwide, such as hotels, dry cleaners, restaurants and many others.

Video transcript

AKIKO FUJITA: Hollywood actors and writers are back on the picket lines today for the second week of a historic double strike. Our next guest says the work stoppage could have a $4 billion impact on the economy, and it won’t be limited to Hollywood. Let’s bring in Kevin Klowden. He is chief global strategist at the Milken Institute.

And Kevin, that $4 billion figure that you put out has really been widely shared because when you think about impact here, we’re not just talking about studios, not just the content space, but much broader than that. How do you break down that $4 billion?

Kevin Clowden: Well, what you’re looking at is starting with what happened in the 2007/2008 strike. And when we looked at that and did the analysis a number of years ago on that, we found that it was having an impact in California. This number was really about what was happening when the industry was much more concentrated in California than it is even today.

And we’ve seen it impact all kinds of everyday things that you wouldn’t think of. We looked at it and we talked to people, and it was affecting restaurants and catering businesses. It affected trucking companies, it affected welders, it affected construction people, it affected dry cleaners, it affected all kinds of businesses in hospitality and such.

And what you realize is that and a strike like this, especially since it’s expanded because it’s not just the writers this time with the actors, it’s a total shutdown and almost anything that’s scripted doesn’t just impact those industries in California. But it really does it in New York, it does it in Atlanta. He does it in Albuquerque, he does it in Pittsburgh. He does this in all sorts of locations where the filming takes place.

And we think of Hollywood as this big hub, but it’s because of the movie incentives and because of the way the industry works, a lot of that filming is scattered all over the country. And that means the economic impacts are not just in California, but elsewhere.

ALEXANDER CHANNEL: And Kevin, it’s worth noting that that $4 billion figure would be double the damage from the last strike that happened in 2007 with the screenwriters. And I’m curious to get your perspective, given how far apart the unions are from the studios, how long could this go on and who do you think will be the first to give in?

Kevin Clowden: Well, I think ultimately both sides will have to give in. And the problem is that it has to come to that. At present, it does not appear that either side is ready to do so. The studios think they can outlive the writers and actors because they’ll be under economic pressure, they’ll have rent payments, mortgage payments, basic utilities, cost of living issues.

And actors and writers think studios are going to run into content issues. And it really depends for each of them who will be under the most pressure. Netflix likes to say, hey, we’ve got enough to last until next year. But Netflix just streams, and they have other things they can bring.

The question is, as they bring international content like they have during the pandemic, are they starting to bleed subscribers? They added them recently, especially with some of the moves they made. But what if they take a hit? What if the studios don’t have enough for the networks? What if they don’t have enough for their fall slots? And all these problems will arise.

And right now, no one is really in a great position after the damage of the pandemic, after the problems that have been there. And the uncertainty around streaming revenue. Everyone is in a precarious situation. No one really wanted the strike. But at the same time, both sides see the current situation as unsustainable.

AKIKO FUJITA: And Kevin, you have to wonder the longer this lasts, if there’s going to be some sort of split between what we like to think of as more tech-focused companies like Apple or Netflix and then mainstream studios like WarnerMedia as well as Paramount. I want to go back to that number, the 4 billion number that you mentioned. If you think of SAG-AFTRA, you think of WGA, they obviously have funds that help support certain members.

There’s the below the line – what’s described as below the line, should I say – the crafting services, others who are all part of this team getting into the movies. What do you think of the impact there will be? If we’re talking about restaurants, for example, that are basically supported by some of this filming, I mean, what’s going to happen there? How do you assess the economic impact on this front?

Kevin Clowden: Well, unfortunately, you have to watch and wait. That’s part of what we look at when we estimate an impact is that the last time – and that was a number of years ago before we had a whole bunch of inflation and other issues. But when we estimated it, we had to look at things, did that impact apartment rentals?

Has this had an impact on business closures? How many people have been made redundant in the hotel industry? How many people were laid off in other side companies? What kind of longer term impacts do you end up seeing? And unfortunately, this data is late. So we’re just guessing a very educated guess. But we’re still trying to sort that out.

The longer this lasts, the more a number of these businesses that have already been impacted by the pandemic are either having to remain closed or only dealing with customers who come in to do take-out if you’re a restaurant or even if you’re a dry cleaner, whether there’s very limited activity or whatever. This kind of pressure already exists.

Thus, a number of these companies may be more cash-poor than they otherwise would have been. And so we watch and wait to see, do they work by essentially reducing the number of employees? Do they work by potentially closing a certain number of days? Or are they unable to make rent?

And even less, you have a number of real estate companies that have come in, that have bought studios because of the increase in filming, they’ve invested heavily in this industry, not just in California, but across the country. How many are affected? How are investors affected? To what extent are all of these secondary groups affected.

And meanwhile, you have a whole bunch of content creators who are like, well, I can just go to YouTube or TikTok, I can film with my own personal camera, do something to see if they can find other ways. And for the people below the line in particular, there are a lot of people that we found in the last strike where they left.

We found that it took the industry a year to recover because a lot of people were basically like, I can’t make ends meet. It’s too much. They’ve moved, they’ve got different jobs, other things are happening, not to mention all the filming delays.

ALEXANDER CHANNEL: And Kevin, speaking of businesses that have been hit hard by the pandemic, I want to talk about movie theater chains because Moody’s released a new report last week saying movie theaters will be hardest hit by the double strike for longer given their reliance on new content. Are you OK with that? And what do you think this could mean for the future of the box office?

Kevin Clowden: Well, the box office future has already been hit. If you looked at it before the pandemic, you already saw a dwindling number of people going to the movies, except for events, for things that particularly motivated them like “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer.” and what that means now is that if you don’t have those polls to get people into theaters, they’ll have to rely on various alternatives that are trying to get people. But nothing attracts people like a new release. And cinema chains have already been hit very hard during the pandemic as they have been closed in a number of different parts of the country for long periods of time. So for them, it could be even more of a watershed moment, especially if the content goes away for an extended period of a few months.

AKIKO FUJITA: Kevin Klowden of the Milken Institute, glad to hear your thoughts. We will continue to follow the strike to see where things go. Enjoy insight today.

Kevin Clowden: My pleasure.