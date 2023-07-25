Bollywood disappoints again; Hollywood delivers three consecutive successes





The box office drought continues to be a concern for Bollywood, especially as we now approach the end of the seventh month of the year 2023 and still lack enough films to deliver the numbers. June was a month of partial respite as Zara Hatke Zara Bachke and SatyaPrem Ki Katha topped the 70 crore mark to be safe from being called average performers but other than that it continues to be a total dud where the mega movie, Adipurush declined miserably after negative word of mouth and the recent release, Neeyat (read review here) was a non-starter. But a lot was rolling over the three potentially biggest releases coming with Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One (read review here), Barbie (read review here), and Oppenheimer (read review here). And oh boy delivered it. India’s box office witnessing a huge number of Hollywood movies is not a new event where one would remember how Avengers: Endgame (read the review here) decimated and topped all records over four years ago. But what makes the achievement of these three films even more special is how they belong to entirely different genres and audiences – and still managed to deliver unprecedented numbers. The BarbenHeimer and MI-7 hype was real as the box office report suggests- Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1 Week 1 – 80.25 crore* Current BO – 92.50 crore* The Tom Cruise-led mega-movie is already having a huge following in India as previous films in the franchise are also all the rage. However, with MI-7, some records were indeed broken as the film had a franchise best opening of 80.25 crores in the first week and the second weekend garnered a respectable 12.25 crores, bringing the total to 92.50 crores so far. This means that Tom Cruise is on his way to getting his first 100 crore movie in India and the second week total is incredible given that the competition from Barbie and Oppenheimer was massive. Barbie Friday – 4.50 crore* Saturday – 6.50 crore* Sunday – 7.25 crore* Current BO – 18.25 crore* I loved Greta Gerwig’s films so much, but her feature films like Ladybird and Little Women continue to have niche audiences even today. To even think that a Gerwig movie will manage to be a hit in India is huge and, as we’ve seen, Barbie indeed had all the hype surrounding her from all fronts. And so an uptrend over the weekend saw Barbie take home 18.25 crores, which is quite a good number considering he’s taking on Oppenheimer – a film directed by Christopher Nolan – a man who has been hugely successful in India for over a decade and a half. Featured video Oppenheimer Friday – 14 crore* Saturday – 17 crore* Sunday – 17.25 crore* Yeah! Christopher Nolan’s sequel is real and that couldn’t be truer when a three-hour, dialogue-heavy, information-packed film about a relatively unpopular-faced American theoretical physicist as the main man garnered a big moolah at the Indian box office. Having a 14 crore opening on Day 1 is a dream these days even for some of Bollywood’s biggest commercial films and Oppenheimer managed to crack that number easily. The upward trend continued with 17 crore and 17.25 crore in the weekend, where now with a fantastic weekend of 48.25 crore, the film is already one of the highest grossing films in terms of weekend collection of 2023 in India. It should be noted that this is Nolan’s first mega release in five years in India after Dunkirk (where Tenet was released during the pandemic) and it also benefits Oppenheimer. I mean, when was the last time you saw a movie like this with a show at 3:45 in the morning! Hopes rest on Bollywood once again as Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani arrives this week. The biggest appeal of the film is that it is Karan Johar’s return to directing after seven years and he has gone for the full Kjo style as he can go with the film. Will he deliver the goods or not, we can only wait and see. *Note: Box office figures are based on estimates and various sources. They are unverified by Indian forums and remain to be seen in the public domain.

