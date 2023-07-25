Entertainment
REVEALED: Actor Julian Sands’ cause of death ‘undetermined’ due to ‘condition of his body’ after his body was found on Mount Baldy
- The actor’s body was found last month after a five-month search
- He disappeared in January during a trek in California’s San Gabriel Mountains
- Mount Baldy towers over Los Angeles and is approximately 10,064 feet tall
Julian Sands’ cause of death has been ruled ‘undetermined’ due to the condition of his remains, which were found in the California wilderness after a five-month search.
The 65-year-old actor’s body was discovered by hikers last month near Mount Baldy – after he disappeared while hiking in the then snow-capped San Gabriel Mountains of California.
Following an investigation, his final manner of death was deemed undetermined, according to an official.
The “undetermined” manner of death is common when it comes to cases like this, a spokesperson for the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department told PEOPLE.
Sands, an avid hiker and mountaineer, was reported missing in January after launching himself on the summit, which rises more than 10,000 feet east of Los Angeles.
Actor Julian Sands’ cause of death has been listed as ‘undetermined’ due to the condition of his remains, which were found in the California desert last month
Sands, an avid hiker and mountaineer, was reported missing in January after undertaking a hike on Mount Baldy. The search for the actor is illustrated
The 65-year-old’s body was found by hikers last month near Mount Baldy – five months after he went missing while hiking in the then snow-covered region
The region was rocked by severe storms during the winter.
On June 24, hikers came across human remains in the desert which were later sent to the coroner’s office and confirmed to be those of Sands.
Sands was married to American journalist Evgenia Citkowitz and had three adult children.
Mount Baldy towers over Los Angeles and is approximately 10,064 feet tall.
His family had hoped that the actor would be found alive.
Shortly before his remains were found, they said in a statement: ‘We continue to hold Julian in our hearts with fond memories of him as a wonderful father, husband, explorer, lover of the natural world and the arts, and an original and collaborative performer.
“We are deeply grateful to the search teams and coordinators who worked tirelessly to locate Julian.”
Sands was born in 1958 in Yorkshire, northern England, to his mother Brenda who raised him alone with his four brothers after his divorce.
Sands is pictured sitting on a summit of Weisshorn mountain in the Swiss Alps in September 2022. He is survived by his wife Evgenia Citkowitz and three adult children
He first landed minor roles, playing opposite Anthony Hopkins in the 1983 TV movie A Married Man, and appearing in Privates on Parade, about a military entertainment band in Malaysia in the late 1940s.
His first major production was 1984’s The Killing Fields, the acclaimed historical drama about the Khmer Rouge in Cambodia.
Sands starred as journalist Jon Swain in the triple Oscar-winning movie.
But it was her turn the following year in the adaptation of EM Forster’s classic novel A Room With A View that propelled Sands to stardom.
It has now emerged that during one of Sands’ final interviews with Radio Times, he eerily foreshadowed his own death.
He told the magazine: ‘I’ve found some scary things about the mountains when you know you’re in a place where a lot of people have lost their lives, whether it’s on the Eiger or in the Andes.
“You can be confronted with human remains and it can be scary. It’s not necessarily supernatural, it’s maybe too natural – what I would call hypernatural.
“You are in the presence of great nature and great nature reveals itself in all its power. It can take us beyond a threshold of hypersensitivity into a realm of natural forces.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
