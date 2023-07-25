Conflict in Hollywood: Labor expert explains how entertainment industries conflict could affect NJ film production and more

Labor expert Susan Schurman has grown accustomed to the sight of film crews setting up shop locally even, on one occasion, right outside her window in North Jersey.

However, it may not be such a regular sighting in the near future.

A dispute arose between workers in the entertainment industry and the studios; Schurman said she’d be surprised to see them come to some sort of deal that gets filming back on track before September’s Labor Day.

This conflict took on a new dimension this month when the Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists, or SAG-AFTRA, voted unanimously to strike. The collective of approximately 160,000 artists joins the approximately 11,500 members of the Writers Guild of Americaor WGA, on strike since May 2.

Schurman, eminent professor at the Rutgers School of Management and Labor Relations, said there is little historical precedent in the entertainment industry for what is happening. Not only have all sectors of the industry workforce joined the strike, but there are also unions outside the sector supporting them.

This kind of cross-union support hasn’t been seen on this scale in decades, she said. This is one of the reasons why what is happening is historic.

The key issues keeping entertainment workers and studios away from any sort of deal are also unprecedented, Schurman added.

The recent emergence and growth of streaming, which was really on its way but has been accelerated by the pandemic, has now become a major issue and affects both competition in the industry and what studios want to pay their writers and actors, she said. (They) want access to residual payouts from these streaming networks. And they also challenge how AI technology might be used in the future.

Simply put, writers don’t want AI used to write scripts, and actors don’t want AI replacing an actor’s on-screen image without being paid for it, Schurman explained.

This technology is already used to come up with first drafts of a script and then a writer polishes it, or vice versa, she said. On the actor side, the conversation mostly revolves around background actors, although it doesn’t have to be limited to that. In what is called the B-roll of extra soldiers in an army, can people walking down the street in a scene have the studio take their image and use it in other productions without their permission or payment?

This issue, which is similar in nature to intellectual property rights or copyright litigation, is something that Schurman expects to become a topic of discussion in many professions in the future.

For now, studios, streamers and production companies, represented by the Alliance of Film and Television Producers, would not come close to agreeing on these issues with the striking entertainment workers. Negotiations between the two parties are completely at a standstill.

The actors deciding to join the writers in the picket lines of the emerging New Jersey film scene and the entertainment hubs of Los Angeles and New York means, according to Schurman, there is a chance that those talks will be accelerated. They bring increased bargaining power, she said.

From the best information I could gather and from people I spoke to, the studios stockpiled enough content to last through the fall before they ran out of new content, Schurman said. Once they run out of content and really need to resume production, that’s when the writers and actors will regain some leverage.

There are complicating factors. One is the possibility of a move to content that requires little or no acting or writing, like reality shows. Another is that more content is being produced overseas for domestic audiences.

Considering all the variables, industry commentators find it hard to make predictions about when the dispute might end.

Until that happens, expect an abrupt shutdown of most local film productions, Schurman said.

But it will work out eventually, she said. And I predict that the unions will achieve significant gains on all their issues.

THE New Jersey Motion Picture and Television Commission declined to comment on the ongoing strikes. ROI-NJ requested comment from the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, as well as the WGA and SAG-AFTRA, but none responded in time for publication.