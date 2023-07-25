Author Peter Heller returns to The Bookworm of Edwards on August 3





Peter Heller and The Last Ranger book cover.

Courtesy picture On Thursday, August 3, the Bookworm is thrilled to welcome fan-favorite outdoor thriller author Peter Heller back to the Eagle Valley and celebrate the release of his latest novel, “The Last Ranger.” Heller’s new book is a vibrant, lyrical novel about a Yellowstone National Park ranger who loves wolves more than most people, but when an underground war threatens his friend, he must act fast to uncover the truth and stay alive. “The Last Ranger” is another outdoor survival thriller, this time set in Yellowstone National Park, a familiar place for Heller. “I spent a few weeks over the last couple of falls in Yellowstone, in the Lamar Valley, fishing,” Heller recalled. “My wife, Kim, and I camped in mid-September when the aspens were starting to turn, and went up streams and fished for these beautiful cutthroats. We often encountered a black bear on the way up the trail and fished with bison grazing by the creek. If we went out early and the first light lit up the valley, we sometimes heard wolves sing about the fading stars. It is very moving. Heller focuses on bringing that savagery to the pages of his novels and listening to his characters, unlike many other authors, who focus more on the plot. “Honestly, I don’t really care about the plot; I became a poet and that’s what I love the most, the music of the language and the flow of images,” says Heller. “When I write, I’m on the edge of my seat as much as the reader. I go and sit in the cafe, my heart pounding, shaking my head and whispering to my character, “Why the hell did you do that?” It will seriously ruin your life. …And I never plot my novels, I just sit down and start with a first line, the music of which I love, and let it rip. And in a few pages, I come across what is really close to my heart, the things that concern me the most or that I really want to be close to. Now, Heller’s colorful characters, like tattooed bartenders, famous scientists, and wildlife guides who drive through the air, don’t necessarily come to him out of nowhere, there are several in “The Last Ranger” that are inspired by real people he’s met. “A lot of park staff and residents of Cooke City are very loosely based on real people,” Heller says. “I like to play with the superimposition of fiction and non-fiction. And part of what happens to Ren happened to me. Not only do Ren and Heller have similar life experiences, but they also share an interest in land use rights, like many Coloradans. “The issues that concern me the most, that I’ve been chewing on for years, always inform the novels,” says Heller. “I have lived in Colorado for a long time, both in very rural counties and in the city. Land use, public rights versus private rights, who can use the land and how, is perhaps the most sensitive issue in the American West. I guess at some point I needed to write about it. Support local journalism Give Nature is clearly very important to Heller, and he hopes readers will learn what Heller believes to be the life purpose of the wolves featured in his new novel, such as the main character, Ren. “I think the crux of the book is what wolves have to teach my protagonist,” Heller reflects. “It’s strange to say, but it’s about faith. To love each other, and the world, against all odds. I get goosebumps saying that. I guess I think that’s our most important mission on earth.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.vaildaily.com/entertainment/author-peter-heller-returns-to-the-bookworm-of-edwards-aug-3/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos