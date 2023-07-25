Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man 4 May Still Happen, Says Franchise Actor

Tobey Maguire and director Sam Raimi could reunite for a fourth Spider Man movie according to one of the franchise’s villainous actors.

Tobey Maguires Surprise Returns as Peter Parker in the MCU Spider-Man: No Coming Home has led many to wonder if a fourth movie featuring his web-slinger will happen.

Spider Man trilogy director Sam Raimi previously said he is now completely open at the thought of doing Spiderman 4 thanks to the concept of the Multiverse.

Additionally, the official Sony Pictures Twitter account responded to a fan asking about Spiderman 4 saying that everything is possible.

Marvel Star Teases Tobey Maguires Spider-Man 4

In an interview with ComicBook.comSandman actor Thomas Haden Church has expressed interest in reprising his role as Spider-Man’s villain in a possible Spiderman 4 directed by Tobey Maguire and Sam Raimi in the director’s chair.

Church admitted hearing “rumors” that Raimi will reunite with Maguire for a fourth film, noting that he “probably campaign” appear in a cameo if this happens:

There were always some kind of rumors that Sam Raimi was going to do another one [‘Spider-Man’ movie] with Toby [Maguire] and if that happens, I’d probably campaign to maybe at least make an appearance.

In April 2022, Raimi told Fandango that he wanted to work with Maguire again either for a Spider Man movie or other non-Marvel project:

“I realized after I did ‘[Doctor Strange2]’ that anything is possible, really anything in the Marvel Universe, any team. I love Toby. I love Kirsten Dunst. I think anything is possible. I don’t really have a story or a plan. I don’t know if Marvel would be interested in that right now. I don’t know what they think of it. I didn’t really pursue that. But it sounds good. Even if it wasn’t a Spider-Man movie, I would love to work with Tobey again, in a different role.”

In Sean OConnell’s new Spider-Man-centric book, With great power, it was revealed that if Raimi wants “going out on a good note” if he decides to come back and direct another Spider-Man movie:

Whether [Sam Raimi] was going to do one last ‘Spider-Man’ movie, he wanted to come out on a high. He wanted to do it his way. No compromise. No last minute [orders to] Change this, change that,… that was the studios pitch to bring it back, and sadly, I just don’t think it worked out that way.

Meanwhile, in March 2023, Church revealed he had held interviews “about the possibility of Sandman returning” in future Marvel projects:

“Jon [Watts]and I had, and Amy Pascal the lead producer, and Kevin [Feige], we all had a lot of conversations. And I would say there have been conversations about the possibility of Sandman coming into a future iteration. The conversation was about him coming back, and maybe having a more fulfilling story with Flint and not just being a Sandman, but coming back to human form, because there was a story about that.”

Will Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man 4 Happen?

It is unclear where Thomas Haden Church learned the news of Spiderman 4but it’s possible the actor learned about it through various online rumours.

On the other hand, it’s also possible that Church learned about a potential fourth Spider-Man movie from legitimate sources, and he accidentally revealed it in the interview.

Either way, it’s safe to say that the request for a Tobey Maguire directed Spider Man The film is dizzying, and it would be only fitting if Sony Pictures decided to move forward.

In fact, Sam RaimiSpider Manproducer Grant Curtis expressed hope for a fourth installment:

“There were other stories in those movies that went untold. I hope one day, as any Spider-Man fan would tell you, that all of those stories come out and that narrative continues.”

While anything is possible through the concept of the multiverse, many would agree that a fourth Spider Man the film should be done carefully and not rush for development.

Spider-Man: No Coming Home is available for purchase on major digital platforms.