Barbenheimer sends a message to Hollywood about the need for originality

During the huge opening weekend of the Barbie and Oppenheimer films, there were many winners. Greta Gerwig has marked the history of female directors. Christopher Nolan marked a milestone in his career outside of Batman. Movie theaters were busier than at any time since the pandemic. Audiences got excited and turned to unlikely doubles. There was a lot of rosé and Matchbox Twenty.

But one of the most important triumphs of the so-called Barbenheimer’s cinematic monsoon has been originality. Here are two no-sequel, no-reboot movies that took the box office to levels not seen in years. Barbie and Oppenheimer have become something of a meme due to their separate worlds, each indelibly the work of these filmmakers.

Barbie, based on the Mattel doll, had a well-known intellectual property. And the drama of J. Robert Oppenheimer and the atomic bomb comes from a pivotal moment in history. Nolan is also a brand.

The spirit of Hollywood’s biggest moment in years has been bolstered by a few movies that don’t have Roman numerals, Jedi, or prominent superheroes in their titles. At the same time, some of the most trusted movie franchises, from Marvel to Fast and the Furious, are no longer leading the pack.

The movie industry may be changing. The public shows a renewed taste for something fresh. Barbenheimer could, perhaps, be a turning point.

I’ve always joked that if there’s one tornado movie that works, next year there will be three tornado movies. There’s an internal bias to doing what works, said IMAX general manager Richard Gelfond. Hopefully these original films from great filmmakers will convince studios to lean in that direction instead of doing the safe thing.

The numbers don’t lie, Gelfond added.

And the numbers are staggering. The total box office at theaters in the United States and Canada over the weekend topped $300 million, the fourth highest in history. Warner Bros. Barbie grossed $162 million domestically, the best opening of the year. Universal’s Oppenheimer made $82.4 million. These results, coupled with rave reviews and months of viral drumbeats, nearly doubled expectations and stunned Hollywood.

In Barbenheimer’s wake, many hope Hollywood will learn another lesson than greenlighting more toy adaptations and the inevitable Barbie sequel.

Everyone came out this weekend to see two ORIGINAL, smart, quality movies. This is what the public wants, wrote Clare Binns, CEO of independent distributor Picturehouse, on Twitter. Reboots, superheroes and films with inflated budgets that often hide a lack of ideas: it’s time to take stock. There are no algorithms this weekend.

Lately, some of the biggest movie franchises have shown signs of wear and tear.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Fate, which comes 42 years after Raiders of the Lost Ark, failed to catch on in theaters. It grossed $335 million worldwide, on a budget more than double that of Barbie, which cost $145 million.

The tenth Fast and Furious film, Fast X, was a domestic flop, although international sales were strong. Within three days, Barbie surpassed its total collection in the United States and Canada by $145.9 million.

The seventh Mission: Impossible movie, Dead Reckoning Part One, fell short of expectations before being overtaken by Barbenheimer. It fell 64% in its second weekend.

Meanwhile, recent movies from Marvel and DC are a far cry from the kind of revenue comic book adaptations once achieved. Volume 3 of Marvel’s $843 million worldwide Guardians of the Galaxy was a huge commercial success, but films like Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and The Flash fell well short of expectations.

The nostalgia industry is going nowhere, and neither is Hollywood’s addiction to repetition and sequels. Among the top 10 movies of last year by box office receipts, one movie was a reboot (The Batman) and the rest were sequels.

But such an overreliance on more of the same will surely run out one day, and this year’s top performers are coming from new places.

The movie Super Mario Bros. (which grossed $1.3 billion worldwide) is nobody’s idea of ​​avant-garde cinema, but it reflects Hollywood’s new embrace of the massive video game industry.

The year’s second-highest grossing, $375.2 million in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, is just another Spider-Man movie, but it and its predecessor, Into the Spider-Verse, are determined to shake up comic book convention and expand the notion of who a superhero can be.

Originality can be riskier for studios, but the rewards can also be immense – just ask James Cameron. Its title franchise, Avatar, hit $2.3 billion with Avatar: The Way of Water, a futuristic sci-fi epic that essentially created its own IP.

What else works? Films that appeal to historically underserved audiences. Creed III, starring Michael B. Jordan, exceeded expectations in March and finished with over $275 million worldwide on a $75 million budget. Sound of Freedom, from religious distributor Angel Studios, earned $124 million in three weeks, despite its distributor operating a regular advance purchase program.

And, of course, horror is always the easiest money. Insidious: The Red Door is just the latest in a long and bloody line of successful, low-budget Blumhouse titles. It grossed $156 million worldwide after being made on a budget of $16 million.

Barbie and Oppenheimer should stay strong for weeks. They reminded everyone of the limitless cultural power of films. When stars, marketing force and cinematic vision converge, anything can happen. And, of course, it doesn’t hurt when their names form a fun nickname.

It remains to be seen whether the next series of releases: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, Haunted Mansion, Gran Turismo, Strays, Blue Beetle, will manage to maintain the spark. Meanwhile, the ongoing strike by actors and writers has begun to take its toll on the fall movie lineup. Hollywood is still in a battle for its future.

Since the pandemic, studio and theater owners have tried to bring moviegoers back to theaters after the rush for streaming platforms, from Tom Cruise jumping off a cliff to $3 tickets for a day. But it could be that what moviegoers crave most is the chance to see something new.

Mark Harris, author of The History of Hollywood Pictures During a Revolution: Five Movies and the Birth of the New Hollywood, believes that an ongoing change has become undeniable.

In Pictures at a Revolution, I wrote that a big dormant hit is far more disruptive to the Hollywood establishment than a big flop, Harris wrote on Twitter. Here we are: TWO surprise hits that suggest you’ll keep people coming back to the movies by giving them what they haven’t seen, not what they have.

Jake Coyle is on Twitter as http://twitter.com/jakecoyleAP