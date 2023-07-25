Hollywood guilds team up with L.A. unions for summer of searing strike

You read an exclusive WrapPRO article for free. Want to improve your career in entertainment? Subscribe to WrapPRO.

Hollywood writers and actors aren’t the only union workers picketing in Los Angeles right now. In a show of strength for the labor movement, the WGA and SAG-AFTRA are teaming up with workers across the city to demonstrate in solidarity for better wages and working conditions.

The union of hotel workers Unit here 11, which has been on strike since June 30, organized a solidarity rally in Hollywood on Friday which saw hundreds of its members join the workers of the entertainment industry to walk from the W hotel on Hollywood boulevard to the famous intersection of Hollywood and Vine and to the offices of Netflix at Studios Sunst Bronson Read under the cheers of writers and actors on daily picking lines.

“Unite Here Local 11, we are so happy to have you here!” shouted a WGA picket chant leader into a megaphone. “LA is a union town, and it’s going to be a hot summer!”

At the start of the strike, members of UH11 led the march and were joined by members of the WGA and IATSE Local B-192, which represents Universal Studios Hollywood employees. On the way to the Netflix offices, the march passed by a SAG-AFTRA picket line at nearby Sunset Gower Studios, where some of the cast union members joined the march while others exchanged signs with Unite Here members.

Susan Minato, co-chair of Unite Here 11, noted that her union is tied to Hollywood labor in more than their concurrent strikes, as some UH11 members are also members of WGA and SAG-AFTRA.

“We’ve all heard the story of the waiter or the bartender being discovered by talent agencies,” she said. “It is true that our relationship with entertainment workers has deep roots as many people have been members of both unions.”

One person who knows this connection personally is Ben Keller, a production assistant, COVID compliance officer and SAG-AFTRA member who noted in a rally speech to attendees that he was a member of UH11 for four years.

“Anyone who thinks WGA and SAG-AFTRA have anything to do with Unite Here knows nothing of the number of us who worked in hospitality to stay in this city,” he said. “We work at the reception. We register your car. We fold your bedspreads. We deliver your food. We deserve fair wages, we deserve better benefits and better working conditions wherever we work.

Unite Here 11 is pushing for a significant increase in the minimum hourly wage for its members, calling in its proposal for an immediate increase of $5/hour as well as additional annual increases of $3/hour for each of the three years of its contract. Minato says the union estimates more than half of its members have been forced away from their workplaces due to the lack of affordable housing in Los Angeles County, with some members facing commutes of up to three hours.

The UH11 and Hollywood unions have been marching in solidarity since the WGA strike began in early May, including at a citywide labor rally on May 26 outside the California State Democratic Party’s annual meeting in downtown Los Angeles, where they were joined by members of SEIU, AFSCME and other unions.

WGA and other Hollywood union members also appeared earlier this week at a rally organized by Teamsters Local 396, which represents UPS drivers and is resuming talks with the package delivery company over its own potential strike on the line. Teamsters 396 is pushing for higher wages — especially for experienced part-time workers — as well as an end to company monitoring systems that check worker productivity and protections from extreme heat, as temperatures in the back of UPS trucks can reach 120 degrees during the summer months.

WGA and SAG-AFTRA members at the rally told TheWrap they heard about the solidarity march through social media posts and memos sent by their guild leaders. Both unions have been in close contact with UH11 and other unions through the Los Angeles County Federation of Labor and plan to hold more solidarity marches while the strikes continue.

“I was at the UPS demo the other day. Unions need to take a stand together even if we don’t negotiate together,” said Jay Kogen, a second-generation WGA member who has been with the guild for 36 years. “Companies are more concerned with quarterly revenue than long-term functionality, and you see that with how they treat the workers who create value from what they sell.”

And while hotel workers and delivery drivers don’t have the same leadership group in front of them like the WGA and SAG-AFTRA do with the Alliance of Film and Television Producers, IATSE B-192 President Nicole Miller believes the Los Angeles workforce unity show sends a loud and clear message to all of their bosses.

“What you see here is the result of a perfect storm. The cost of living is rising more and more, especially in Los Angeles, wages are not keeping up, and people are becoming more conscious of their union power,” Miller said. “We have the power to shut down this city. The tourism and entertainment industries do not exist without us.

