Cause of death of actor Julian Sands deemed ‘undetermined’





The cause of death of British actor Julian Sands, who disappeared while hiking on a mountain in California in January, has been officially ruled “undetermined”. Key points: He disappeared on the 3,000 meter Mount Baldy in California

He disappeared on the 3,000 meter Mount Baldy in California Authorities say his cause of death is undetermined due to the condition of the body and because no other factors have been discovered.

Authorities say his cause of death is undetermined due to the condition of the body and because no other factors have been discovered. Sands rose to fame as the romantic hero in the 1980s drama A Room with a View Sands, who rose to fame as the romantic hero in the 1980s drama A Room with a View, went missing on the 3,000 meter peak of Mount Baldy. He was reported missing on the evening of Jan. 13, after hiking alone earlier that day in the Baldy Bowl area of ​​the San Gabriel Mountains, about 80 miles northeast of Los Angeles. A search party organized at the time was withdrawn 24 hours later due to avalanche hazard and poor trail conditions. Several subsequent efforts have come empty-handed. It was not until June that human remains, later determined to be those of Sands, were discovered by hikers. He was 65 years old. “The cause is undetermined due to the condition of the body and because no other factors were discovered during the coroner’s inquest,” a spokeswoman for the San Bernardino County Sheriff-Coroner’s Department said. “It’s common when dealing with cases like this,” she added. “It’s the final decision.” Sands’ breakout role was as simply speaking George Emerson in A Room with a View, the Oscar-winning 1985 adaptation of EM Forster’s novel. In a varied later career, Sands appeared in films as diverse as Frank Marshall’s 1990 spider-themed Arachnophobia, David Cronenberg’s controversial Naked Lunch, and the 1995 booze-soaked drama Leaving Las Vegas, directed by Mike Figgis and starring Nicolas Cage. After the success of A Room with a View, Sands moved to Los Angeles. He married writer Evgenia Citkowitz in 1990. He leaves behind three children including a son with his previous wife, British journalist Sarah Sands. A statement from Sands’ family released by the sheriff’s department on June 21 after the agency’s last search but before his remains were found thanked search teams for their efforts and sounded a note of resignation about his fate. “We continue to hold Julian in our hearts with fond memories of him as a wonderful father, husband, explorer, lover of the natural world and the arts, and an original and collaborative performer,” the statement read. AFP/Reuters

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.abc.net.au/news/2023-07-25/actor-julian-sands-cause-of-death/102644232 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos