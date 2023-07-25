TIFF 2023 lineup announced amid Hollywood strikes: ‘Dumb Money’, more





NEW YORK The Toronto International Film Festival unveiled a star-studded lineup for its 48th edition on Monday, though it’s unclear if the stars will be there to walk the red carpets due to ongoing strikes by actors and screenwriters. Among the films making their world premieres at TIFF this year are Craig Gillespies’ GameStop drama Dumb Money, starring Paul Dano and Pete Davidson; Ellen Kuras Lee, with Kate Winslet as war photographer Lee Miller and Tony Goldwyns “Ezra, with Robert De Niro and Rose Byrne. Also in Toronto, Michael Keatons Knox Goes Away, starring Al Pacino and James Marsden; Kristen Scott Thomas North Star, with Scarlett Johansson and Sienna Miller; David Yates Netflix drama Pain Hustlers, starring Emily Blunt and Chris Evans; and Maggie Betts The Burial, with Jamie Foxx and Tommy Lee Jones. These films, and many more, including the directorial debuts of Anna Kendrick (Woman of the Hour) and Chris Pine (Poolman) will be among the gala premieres at TIFF, North America’s largest film festival. TIFF will go ahead without A-list talent if strikes continue The festival is a key platform for Hollywood to kick off its fall fare and reward hopefuls. But like the Venice Film Festival, which begins about a week before TIFF kicks off on Sept. 7, Toronto organizers are eagerly following strikes by SAG-AFTRA and the Writers Guild of America. While these strikes continue, actors and writers are banned by their unions from promoting their films. TIFF will go ahead no matter what, but an ongoing strike would undermine the A-listers festival and surely reduce the usual cacophony of buzz emanating from Toronto. The strike has already led to one of Venice’s top titles, Luca Guadagninos Challengers, starring Zendaya, withdrawing as the festival’s opening night selection and postponing its April release. History of strikes in Hollywood:Check out these explanatory graphics Other major titles coming to TIFF include Alexander Paynes The Holdovers, starring Paul Giamatti as boarding school teacher; Richard Linklaters Hit Man, an action comedy starring Glen Powell and Adria Arjona; Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chins Nyad, with Annette Bening as long-distance swimmer Diana Nyad; Mahalia Belos The We End Start From, starring Jodie Comer as a mother fleeing a flooded London; and Ethan Hawkes Wildcat, starring his daughter, Maya Hawke, as author Flannery OConnor. TIFF previously announced that football comedy Taika Waititis The next goal winswill open this year’s festival, which will run until September 17.

