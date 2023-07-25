Smallville Actor Defends CGI Role of Christopher Reeves in The Flash





Smallville actor John Glover says Christopher Reeve – who has played Superman four times – would have liked to be part of The Flash.

DC the flash had a lot of buzz surrounding it before its release, thanks in part to the exploits of star Ezra Miller and Michael Keaton once again donning the cowl to play Batman. Once the flash flopped, most of the conversation that was left centered on special appearances by other DC characters, including a brief from Christopher Reeves, Superman’s iconic take. But not everyone thought it was a touching inclusion. Responding to a take that Christopher Reeves the flash cameo was one of the worst things i’ve seen in any movie, ever John Glover on whom Lionel Luther Smallville jumped tall buildings to defend the choice, Tweeter, I think it’s up to his family/estate and no one else. Chris’ dedication to the franchise led him to Smallville as Dr. Swan. He loved Superman and wanted to be included. And that’s coming from someone who’s worked with him in plays and on Smallville. I think it’s up to his family/estate and no one else. Chris’ dedication to the franchise led him to Smallville as Dr. Swan. He loved Superman and wanted to be included. And it’s from someone who worked with him in plays and on Smallville. https://t.co/ThrMxY0zqv — John Glover (@RealJohnGlover) July 19, 2023 When asked how, using this logic, George Reeves who played the character on television from 1952 to 1958 could have been included since his death in 1959 and had no children, Glover offered a possible reason and continued to support the addition of Christopher Reeve in the flash. Good question, no idea about George or his heirs. Looked like footage from the show for its moment. As for Chris, if you don’t know how WBD got the clearance, don’t assume no one was consulted. Chris loved supporting the universe. In addition to Christopher Reeve, the flash hosted other iterations of Superman, primarily the aforementioned Reeves and Nicolas Cage, who were supposed to play the superhero for Tim Burton. Uh, sorry, Henry! Other DC characters that appear include Helen Slaters Supergirl and Adam Wests Batman. But there would be so much a Christopher Reeve or Nicolas Cage appearance could do for the flashas it proved to be a financial disappointment to say the least, grossing just $55 million on opening weekend before dropping over 70% the following week. What do you think of Christopher Reeve’s use as Superman in the flash? Did it work or did the sequence feel stuck? Give us your opinion in the comments section below.

