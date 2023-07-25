Entertainment
What to know about Taylor Russell, the acclaimed actor who is rumored to be dating Harry Styles
Harry Styles and Taylor Russell are rumored to be dating after the “As It Was” singer and the “Bones and All” actor have been spotted spending time together and have reportedly been holding hands for the past few weeks.
Romance rumors started circulating online after photos of Styles and Russell hanging out in London surfaced on TikTok last month. Russell was then seen dancing in the VIP section of Concert of Styles in ViennaAustria, in images obtained by TMZ. The Grammy winner and Indie Spirit nominee, both 29, were also observed walk together in the city the day after the event.
Over the weekend, a tiktok videos of Russell attending Styles’ Love on Tour’s latest show has reignited speculation on social media. In the clip, the rising movie star can be seen holding hands with Glenne Azoff who is married to Styles manager Jeffrey Azoff in the crowd in Reggio Emilia, Italy.
For the record, neither Russell nor Styles have confirmed or even addressed reports that they are an item. Representatives for the performers did not immediately respond to requests from The Times on Monday.
Although much of the recent news about Russell has focused on her supposed relationship with Styles, she is an accomplished artist in her own right. Here are five things to know about Russell.
She is an actress
Russell is an actress acclaimed for her work in independent films such as 2019’s “Waves” and 2022’s “Bones and All.”
In Trey Edward Shults’ “Waves,” Russell plays Emily, a dreamy teenager who falls in love as her family goes through a crisis in South Florida. She was nominated for Supporting Actress at the Indie Spirit Awards for her performance, which garnered rave reviews.
Times film critic Justin Chang called Russell’s portrayal of Emily a “remarkable big-screen debut” and praised the “soulful openness” she brought to the role.
In a 2019 interview with the TimesRussell gratefully reflected on the effect “Waves” had on young audiences.
So many times as an actor you love, what am I doing? Do my actions have an impact? Is it vanity or is it self-indulgence? she says.
And then we have these screenings where these kids bare their souls after seeing this movie, and it shocks you into the present. You feel like, OK, this is really important.'”
Russell wowed critics again when she starred opposite Timothe Chalamet in Luca Guadagnino’s “Bones and All.” She garnered another Indie Spirit nomination for her breakout performance as Maren, a high school girl with an inexplicable hunger for human flesh in the cannibalism drama. She also received the Best Young Actor award at the 2022 Venice International Film Festival for her role in ‘Bones and All’.
“Russell makes an outstanding impression [in ‘Bones and All’]building on the promise she showed in Trey Edward Shults 2019 ‘Waves,'” Times reporter Mark Olsen wrote.
“Here she captures a sense of fear and confusion about her indescribable compulsion, while grappling with a sense of alienation from herself and the world. Wisely, Russell does not try to match Chalamets’ charisma, but rather counters it with quiet reflection and a sense of inner conflict.”
In a 2022 interview with the TimesRussell said it’s been a while since she’s been cast for a project as “special” as “Bones and All.”
I could really delve into deeper themes that I’m curious about, like what we bring from our ancestors, what addiction and isolation mean,” she added. “I understood the deeper meaning.
Russell has appeared in several other film and television projects, including “Lost in Space”, “Down a Dark Hall”, and “Escape Room”.
She is a Loewe brand ambassador
In addition to her work on the big and small screen, Russell is known for her love of fashion.
She recently became Loewe’s global brand ambassador, opening the Spanish fashion house’s Spring/Summer 2023 show. At industry and red carpet events, she has modeled a number of stunning looks for Loewe and other top brands including Balenciaga, Schiaparelli and Ralph Lauren.
Last year, vogue The magazine named Russell “Hollywood’s boldest new risk-taker”.
I feel like a little kid who can do whatever I’m doing right now, said Russell Harper’s Bazaar of his style choices. ‘Why not just run around this playground? That’s what I feel. Let’s see how it moves and evolves.
She is canadian
Russell is from Deep Cove in Vancouver, where she grew up playing on the beach, chasing crabs and catching jellyfish, according to Harper’s Bazaar. In a 2019 radio interview with Ricky Smileythe actor remarked that there is a “huge difference” between Canada and the United States, giving some examples.
“Ads in America versus Canada are so different,” she said.
“When I moved to California, there were a lot of ads for STDs. You would never see that in Canada. It just wouldn’t happen. … People are so open with their opinions in America, and it’s not the same in Canada. People are more reserved. … They hold their cards closer and they’re very, very polite.”
She’s a dancer
Russell is also a dancer, telling covetor in 2019 that she has studied ballet all her “life”.
“I’ve always loved the performing arts,” she said. “I love to dance. I wake up every morning and dance for 15 minutes, and it’s the only way to get out of bed.”
“If you’re in the mood and just moving through your body, that’s the most helpful way to really get grounded and be present,” she added.
She is a good listener
In “Waves” and “Bones and All”, Russell portrays calm, pensive characters with a knack for observing the world around them. That soft, thoughtful quality is one that comes naturally, she told The Times in 2022.
“As a person, I’m not the loudest in the room,” she said.
“A lot of times I prefer to listen. But that doesn’t mean I don’t care that it’s so boring and people are like, ‘Why do we care to watch her think?’ [Laughs] But I prefer to be silent.”
