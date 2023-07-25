Drake mocks a spectator who threw vape on stage | Entertainment
Drake mocked a spectator who launched his vape on stage towards the rapper.
The ‘Rich Flex’ hitmaker was puzzled as to why the fan threw away the cigarette alternative during his concert at New York’s Barclays Center on Thursday (20.07.23), and joked that whoever did it had to do a ‘real life assessment’.
In a clip shared on social media, he said: Did you throw a vape in here?
Who threw this? Who threw the vape?
There’s no way you’re taking life seriously if you think I’m gonna take this vape and vape with you at fucking Barclays Center.
He continued: You have a real-life assessment to do.
Throwing objects at performers mid-stage is becoming a worrying trend.
Earlier this month, Harry Styles was hit in the eye by an unknown object.
The 29-year-old singer was performing as part of his ‘Love On Tour’ concert series in Vienna, Austria when the missile struck him in the face.
In video footage obtained by Pop Crave, Harry – who was wearing a green sequined jumpsuit – could be seen crossing the stage between songs when he was struck by the small object and bent over, wincing in pain as he covered his eyes with his hands.
Last November, Harry was also hit in the eye when a fan threw Skittles candy at him during his concert in Los Angeles.
Bebe Rexha, Ava Max and Kelsea Ballerini have also been hit by flying objects in recent months.
The dangerous trend has been criticized by a number of other performers, with Adele slamming viewers for “forgetting the etiquette of the show”.
Speaking onstage recently during her ‘Weekends with Adele’ residency in Las Vegas at Caesar’s Palace Hotel and Casino in Sin City, the ‘I Drink Wine’ singer said, “Have you noticed how people are forgetting show etiquette right now, throwing (things) on stage? Have you seen it?
“I dare you, dare you to throw something at me.
“Stop throwing stuff at the artist!”
She then pulled a T-shirt from a blaster into the crowd and giggled, “But you can shoot things at the audience.”
Jason Derulo also criticized fans for being “disrespectful” to their favorite artists.
He told TMZ: “It’s not a moment, you get none of this, all you do is disrespect the artist.”
