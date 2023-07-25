These are names you don’t know. Hollywood’s ‘fellow’ actors explain why they bang

NEW YORK (AP) Jason Kravits understands a lot of things: People recognize him, they just don’t know how. I’m that guy who looks like the guy you went to high school with, Kravits said. People think they just saw me somewhere.

In fact, they have on TV, usually as a lawyer or a doctor. I’ve had enough roles to be in your living room every night, says the veteran actor. But most people don’t know my name.

Kravits is one of those actors that union leaders call journeymen who tend to work for scale pay and spend at least as much time lining up work as they do working. They can have a good year, then a bad one, without too much rhyme or reason. Were always on the verge of struggling, says Kravits.

And they, not the big names in Hollywood joining the picket lines, are at the heart of the actors’ strike.

Many say they worry that the general public will think all actors are well paid and do it for the love of the craft, almost like a hobby. Yet, in most cases, it’s their only job, and they have to qualify for health insurance, pay rent or a mortgage, pay for school and college for their children.

We’re not all Tom Cruise, says Amari Dejoie, 30, who studies acting, does background (extra) jobs and modeling to stay afloat, and plans to serve as a waitress during the strike. “We have to pay the rent and the bills, and they’re due first. And your apartment doesn’t care that your check wasn’t as high as expected.

During interviews, a few journeymen actors at different stages of their career spoke about their lives and the reasons for their strike.

THIS PENNY CHECK

Recently, Jennifer Van Dyck received a few residual checks in the mail, one for 60 cents, one for 72 cents. But she’s seen worse.

The joke is when you get the penny check that costs you 44 cents, says the veteran New York actor, referring to payments for reruns and other airings of a movie or TV show after the initial release.

Still, Van Dyck considers herself lucky. With numerous appearances on network shows like The Blacklist, Madam Secretary and especially Law & Order”, where she appeared 13 times as a guest, plus voice-over work, she was able to earn a living for over 30 years without having to take a job outside of the industry.

You keep jumping around, she said. When things get dry in one area, you move on to the next. It keeps all the balls in the air: theatre, cinema, television, voiceover, audiobooks. Call Us Mates: Half the job requirement is looking for a job. »

Van Dyck says the emergence of streaming has reduced an actor’s income alarmingly, as streamers give away tiny residuals, if any. And when it comes to negotiating a fee to appear on a show, studios don’t seem to care if you have 37 years of experience. “They say, this is what we offer, take it or leave it.”

She is still struck by the common misperception that actors have to be rich and famous. The majority of us are not, she says. But all those other parts (in a hit show), and all those other shows that get shelved or disappear, that works too. And these stories cannot be told without (us).

Nobody wants to strike, adds Van Dyck. But she feels the industry is at an inflection point. And, “at some point you have to say, ‘No Mas.

___

THIS IS NOT A HOBBY

Growing up in the Washington, DC area, Kravits was bitten by the acting bug at an early age, performing in community theater when he was 10 or 11 years old. He studied acting in college and eventually moved to New York and then Los Angeles.

In Los Angeles, he was lucky to land a recurring role on David E. Kelleys The Practice.”

Kravits jokes he makes a lot more money as a lawyer, but enjoys playing them. “I like to say I play a lot of lawyers, but never the same lawyer. I play a mean lawyer, a stupid lawyer, a funny lawyer, a hateful lawyer, an incompetent lawyer. Every role is different for me. Most of the time he’s on a show for one or two episodes.

Kravits says there was room for negotiation on everything, including billing and locker rooms, but not anymore: you negotiate with Wall Street. And Wall Street is all the best.”

The most difficult change was with the larger residuals. I don’t think people realize outside of the company how important residuals are to being able to afford to be an actor, he says.

And because of the leanness of streaming residuals, Kravits says he has network shows he did 10, 15, even 20 years ago that produce even more residuals than the buzzy shows he’s made for streamers in recent years like HBO’s The Undoing or Netflix’s Halston.

“I didn’t get into this as a hobby,” Kravits said. “I can’t afford to do this as a hobby.

___

PUT OUR MONEY WHERE OUR MOUTHS ARE

The series finale of actor Diany Rodriguez’s career-changing NBC show, The Blacklist, aired the same day Hollywood shut down.

Rodriguez, who played Weecha, bodyguard to star character James Spaders, would have loved to take to social media and celebrate his character’s final appearance, but the strike made that impossible. She had several new projects booked, but is now embarking on her duties as Strike Captain.

She sees the strike as part of a larger labor movement in the country: I’m so in favor of it because we overwhelmingly feel (like) we’re ready to put our money where our mouths are for the greater good.”

Rodriguez, 41, was born in Puerto Rico, raised in Alabama and moved from New York to Atlanta in 2009 to work in theater. Around this time, Georgia lawmakers passed generous film tax credit incentives that attracted business but ensured that a long strike would be keenly felt there.

Atlanta’s economy is largely funded by movie and television tax breaks, she said.

Rodriguez feels financially secure, thanks in large part to her two-season stint on The Blacklist, network residuals, and the roles the show has helped book her since then.

But she says she could easily have been in the same situation as so many of her fellow actors who are on the verge of losing their health coverage, unable to earn enough in recent months to qualify for SAG-AFTRA insurance plans.

___

WHAT WILL THIS MEAN FOR ACTION?

Amari Dejoie’s father didn’t want her to follow him into the entertainment world. They never do, she jokes.

But Dejoie, who grew up in Los Angeles, caught the bug and started acting and modeling at 17. Now 30, she’s studying acting, paying $400 a month for classes and taking all the side jobs she can, including working as an extra on set. She has appeared in music videos and at events as a booth model. She is considering a job as a waitress to get by during the strike.

My dad was in SAG at the time and his residue paid for a house,” says Dejoie, who was manning the picket lines in Los Angeles last week. It’s the same company, and (again) it’s completely different now.

Her father, Vincent Cook, was a boxing double for Will Smith on Ali, and had a role in BAPS, starring Halle Berry. He wasn’t a main character, but his residuals were great and they still are, says Dejoie, only recently after suffering a medical issue he found out that SAG had a check waiting for him. “If it’s up to the studio, they’re not going to hunt you down to pay you. SAG will,” Dejoie says.

Dejoie also worries about the impact of artificial intelligence on the industry and her job as an extra, where she earns around $150 a day for being available for background shots. Actors worry that studios will want to digitize their footage and use it repeatedly after paying for just one day’s work.

Also, if I’m not present on set, I’m not there to make connections for other work, says Dejoie.

More broadly, the idea that images of actors are artificially reproduced scares her for the future of the industry in which she begins.

What will it mean to take action? she says. Did I just spend all this time and money on a job that will one day be obsolete?

___

Rico reported from Atlanta. AP reporters Krysta Fauria and John Carucci contributed to this report.