The Ohio State Fair opens in two days

COLUMBUSThe Ohio State Fair opens in just two days and one admission ticket will unlock a host of exciting experiences for a spectator. Through tomorrow, Tuesday, July 25, pre-sale admission is available on Ticketmaster, free of charge, for just $8 per ticket. Pre-purchased tickets can be used any day of the Ohio State Fair, July 26 through August 6. Visitors to Fairgoers won’t need to get their wallets out until they arrive at the entrance gates, unless they’ve purchased tickets in advance, as parking is free at major O’Reilly Auto Parts car parks. Free shuttles are also available to transport guests from their vehicles to the main gates. Accessible parking and accessible parking shuttles are also available. Once through the doors, the vast majority of activities are free and included in the price of admission. Enjoy all of the events below, and more, at the Ohio State Fair: The brand new Touch-a-Truck exhibition on the lawn of the Lausche Youth Exploration Space.

Visit booths and lots of hands-on activities with COSI, Intel, Girl Scouts, Boy Scouts, 4-H, Department of Education, Department of Higher Education and others in the space-themed Lausche Youth Exploration Space presented by Intel.

Climb aboard the free shuttles on site to see the fair from a new angle.

Discover extensive creative and youth arts exhibits, sporting events and more in Kasich Hall.

Keep an eye out for several buskers who will dazzle visitors as they make their way through the park.

Visit Main Street Stage, AARP Ohio Gazebo Stage, the Natural Resources Park Amphitheater, the Dog House, Entertainment Alley, and Kiddieland for endless daily entertainment ranging from live music from local artists to an escape artist, shimmering reflectors, wonder pooches, lumberjack shows, and more.

The 8-acre natural resource park offers youngsters fishing, kayaking, a butterfly house, an accessible playground, a geological trail, a meadow and more.

One of the largest fine art exhibits in the state located at the Cox Fine Arts Center.

Plenty of brand-new photo and selfie opportunities dot the grounds.

Breeding shows

Horse shows

Exhibition of butter cow and calf sculptures

OVMA Veterinary Education Center

Educational exhibit on smallholder agriculture

petting zoo

Pig races

Performances by the All-Ohio State Fair Band & Youth Choir “Our goal is to bring this great state fair affordably to all of our visitors,” said Ohio Expo Center & State Fair General Manager Virgil Strickler. “We want all Ohio residents and out-of-town guests to have the opportunity to experience the excitement, entertainment, education, activities and all other aspects of the Ohio State Fair and we try to make that manageable for those guests.” The 2023 Ohio State Fair runs from July 26 through August 6. More information about the fair can be found in the 2023 Ohio State Fair Media Guide. A full list of events and attractions with times and locations is available athttps://www.ohiostatefair.com/events. The Ohio Expo Center is proud to host the Ohio State Fair. The 2023 Ohio State Fair will run from July 26 to August 6. For more information, visit ohiostatefair.com, call 1-888-OHO-EXPO or 1-614-644-FAIR.

